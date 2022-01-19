NEWLAND – MANNA Food Bank operated a food pickup service in Newland on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Rock Gym. MANNA Food Bank is a community outreach organization specializing in hunger relief efforts. Based in Asheville, the 501-c-3 program leads groups of volunteers who also have a commitment to community and fellow people.
The long lines at the Newland pickup site show not only the growth and commitment of the organization, but the extent of the aide they provide for communities. With prepackaged food bags ready to go, community members drove through the line to receive the rations.
Dedicated volunteers braved the cold mountain morning to operate the pickup site and help with regional hunger relief. For more information, click to MANNAFoodBank.org.
