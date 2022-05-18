NEWLAND – MANNA held one of its accessible community markets on Thursday, May 12, at the Avery Parks and Recreation building. MANNA traditionally provides foodstuffs by sourcing it through various networks of nonprofit community programs, but since 2015 has been trucking its own perishables to maintain efficacy and value.
On Thursday, the MANNA truck was stationed while volunteers and community participants put together boxes of food for hungry families to take advantage and pickup. The foregoing food insecurity in Avery is regularly highlighted by programs like MANNA and Feeding Avery Families, which have kept community involvement at a high rate.
It is noted on the MANNA Foodbank program page that, “Community Markets are most successful in partnership with local partners who know and understand the needs of their neighbors. MANNA partners with community organizations to bring the market resources to their area. Community hosts help determine the location, date, and time of the market, help promote the market to the neighborhood, and recruit volunteers to provide an excellent market experience for residents.”
With Feeding Avery Families playing a decisive role in the realm of community food aid, MANNA is able to work with even more potency in Avery. Another vital component of the MANNA community market is the help of local volunteers along with Avery County Schools and its Child Nutrition Program. Notable volunteers and distribution voices for this particular market were Dick Larson of Feeding Avery Families and Tammie Woodie of Avery County Schools.
