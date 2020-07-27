Lydia Ann Lovelace Dellinger, 75, of Hutcheson Lane in Crossnore, N.C., died, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home.
Born on December 12, 1944 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Jay Bee and Verda Lowery Lovelace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister.
Lydia enjoyed working in her flowers, music and playing the piano. She was known as a giving person that gave to others and she was very spiritual.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, David Cox of Crossnore and Richard Cox of Boone; three grandchildren, Derek, Alex, and Daryl; two great grandchildren; and her brothers, Jim Lovelace of Marion, Scotty Lovelace of South Korea, Eddie Lovelace and Jody Lovelace of Spruce Pine.
A Memorial Service will be planned and announced at a later date.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website, www.webbfh.com, selecting Lydia Ann Dellinger’s name and then you may sign her guestbook.
Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dellinger family. Lydia’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
