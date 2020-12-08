Lucille Markland, 85, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.
She was born on June 24, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Norman and the late Bertie Waycaster Norman.
Lucille worked for many years as a hairstylist and owned her own shop, the Chatterbox. She was a member of the Elk Park First Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking and being outdoors, Lucille really enjoyed going to the ragshakings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Markland; son, Donnie Markland; daughter, Julia Lynn Markland; sister, Roma Lee Hall; brother, Jay Norman.
Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Patsy Vincent of Elk Park, N.C.; brother, Jack Norman of Elk Park, N.C.; sister, Joyce (Charles) Ingram of Hampton, TN; grandson, Justin (Jessica Barnett) Markland of Elizabethton, TN; one great granddaughter.
A private family service will be held.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Markland family by visiting our website rsfh.net
The care of Lucille and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
