From the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic through a full year to triumphs and tragedies striking close to home, the following were some of the most discussed and impactful news events of 2021 in Avery County.
January
As North Carolina embarked on the first week of 2021, the state set a new record high for hospitalizations in the battle against COVID-19.
As of Monday, Jan. 4, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported that a total of 3,635 individuals in North Carolina were hospitalized in connection with the virus. The total was a third consecutive day that North Carolina had set a record high in hospitalizations statewide.
“Our hospitalization numbers are alarming,” Gov. Roy Cooper said on Jan. 4 via Twitter. “We must protect hospital capacity so anyone who gets sick for any reason can get the care they need. It’s up to all of us to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed.”
The second wave of stimulus checks rolled into Avery County due to the signing of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that was passed into law at the end of the previous year.
Avery County celebrated the opening of the brand new Heritage Park Community Center with Avery Cooperative Extension Service. The indoor and outdoor facility will be utilized to host numerous events and nonprofit services.
February
The Town of Beech Mountain began its 40th anniversary celebration as a municipality in 2021. The highest town in eastern America was formed in 1981, with lots of progress having taken place since then. The year-long celebration featured activities and events for residents and visitors alike.
“We are so excited to celebrate this important milestone in Beech Mountain History,” stated Town Manager Bob Pudney. “So many individuals have helped make this town what it is today and that includes the many families that have visited us over the years. This celebration is for everyone.”
Avery County Schools students in grades K-9 returned to in-class learning five days a week on Monday, Feb. 15, after the Board of Education voted to approve the transition at the governor’s recommendation during the monthly BOE meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
After winter weather stalled the COVID-19 vaccine distribution earlier in the month, the county rolled out its mobile vaccination units to make stops at seven schools within the Avery County Schools district on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education came together on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to hold a meeting in conjunction with representatives of Branch Builds and Boomerang Design to discuss roadblocks impeding the progress of the high school project.
After Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman opened the meeting, Project Superintendent of Branch Builds Mike Love updated the boards on several factors that have contributed to the slow progress of the construction of the new wing of the high school.
March
On Friday, March 5, the community of Crossnore was shaken as one man died and two individuals were injured following an altercation involving multiple residents in the Maple Street area, while in an unrelated incident on Monday afternoon, March 8, a man died as a result of gunshot wounds on his Pritchard Road property near the Pineola community.
According to Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye, the March 5 incident originated following an attack by a son of his mother.
“One person is deceased. That person had attacked a female, and from all indications we believe that he attacked his mom,” Frye said. “She was stabbed, and his mom got away from him to a neighbor’s house.”
In COVID-19 news from late March, North Carolina health data indicated that less than five percent of COVID-19 tests have returned positive from the previous week, marking the first time that the total percentage of positive tests had reached the state’s positivity rate of five percent or lower since the onset of the pandemic and the state’s tracking of that specific statistical data in late April 2020.
On Tuesday, March 9, Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, the Beech Mountain Police Department and the Avery County Humane Society were the beneficiaries of a donation totaling $1 million courtesy of the Mooradian estate.
On Saturday, March 20, through the efforts of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and numerous local organizations, the community successfully completed a grassroots trash collection effort, also known as the Avery County Clean Sweep.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 25 that all adults 16 and older in North Carolina will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 7.
Mayland Community College announced in March that high school students in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties will receive tuition-free summer courses at Mayland Community College. Students were invited to apply for the tuition-free online summer courses, including home school and private school students. A student taking two tuition-free college courses this summer at Mayland could save approximately between $2,000 to $4,000 in tuition cost at a four-year college or university.
April
Since Congress passed the American Rescue Plan in early March, local governments in Avery County waited for direction on how much money they will receive and how it will be allowed to be spent.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided a total of $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief. The package includes economic stimulus payments, extended unemployment benefits, public health funding for vaccines and testing, emergency rental and utility assistance funds, and numerous other provisions that extend economic assistance to individuals, families and businesses.
North Carolina is one of six states reported to gain at least one United States House of Representatives member based on the first public results from the 2020 census, which were released April 26. Based on census numbers, North Carolina will increase to 14 United States House of Representatives members and 16 Electoral College votes. The state added just greater than 900,000 people since the last Census in 2010.
The High Country region was shaken following an April 28 standoff with law enforcement that left five people dead — two of which were Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
May
As Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman reflected on the his first full school year leading the district, he candidly shared thoughts on the lessons learned through the process of shepherding ACS during a period of constant shifting of everything from protocols to construction deadlines.
When asked about lessons that he and the district have learned through the course of the past school year, his thoughts turned to the people and families that comprise Avery County.
“I’ve gained an appreciation for the value of people. I’ve really grown to appreciate people and relationships. It doesn’t matter what title we have or what job we have, we all make this thing work called ‘community.’ The schools are a spoke in the wheel, the board is a spoke in the wheel, the superintendent is just a bolt in the machine. We all work together to create this beautiful thing that’s continuing to turn, and it doesn’t wobble when we’re all respecting each other and working together,” Brigman explained.
Avery High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated the completion its four-year high school odyssey with the school’s annual commencement ceremony, held for the second-consecutive year at Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows on Thursday, May 27.
Avery County paused on the afternoon of Monday, May 31, to pay homage and respect to those veterans who paid the ultimate price for freedom during its observation of the annual Memorial Day holiday at Newland Town Square.
Organized and led by the Newland Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Pat Ray Post 4286, Disabled American Veterans and Avery County government, a sunny day over the festivities provided an honorable backdrop to remember Avery veterans who died in service to the nation in the armed forces, as well as pay a fitting tribute to servicemen and women who have served from the county. NC Rep. Dudley Greene served as keynote speaker.
June
On Thursday, June 10, at the Avery County North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service Community Building, Avery County celebrated the retirement of Fire Marshal David Charles Vance. Vance, a lifelong resident of Avery County, has dedicated the last 56 years of his life to service in Avery County.
Longtime chief of the Green Valley Fire Department and Avery County Fire Marshal, Vance is a mentor and leader for the Avery community. Vance was born on June 11, 1940, in Avery County and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1958, where he was a member and caller for the smooth dance team. He is a member of the Cranberry High School Restoration Committee.
Families from Avery County and relatives spread across several states reunited at the Avery County Heritage Festival to share their family history, research and findings on Saturday, June 26, at the Newland Town Square.
July
Communities across the county returned from a 2020 hiatus to host Fourth of July Celebrations complete with music, games, parades, food and festivities.
Time-honored traditions in municipalities including Plumtree, Newland, Elk Park, Beech Mountain, Crossnore and Banner Elk returned, such as town parades, fireworks, duck races, park parties and more were observed by local residents.
On Wednesday, July 7, ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin visited downtown Crossnore, as well as Linville Falls Winery, on a tour of sites that have received grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. This year, Avery County received a grant for broadband internet from the ARC.
According to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, “Rural Avery County is the most beautiful place on earth, but the mountains tend to cause a problem with the signals.”
“I had no idea about the lack of internet in this area,” said Linda Wiseman, tasting room manager of Linville Falls Winery, about when the business decided to open a retail space at the winery. Wiseman said that the lack of internet impacted her family’s business in many ways, including not being able to take credit cards nor offer WiFi to visitors for many years.
From July 8 to 11, the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games returned. During the weekend, MacRae Meadows, located at the base of Grandfather Mountain, brimmed with bagpipes, Scottish athletics, Highland melodies, Celtic cuisine, crafts aplenty and tons of tartans.
The Board of Education reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 13, in which Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman gave an update on summer school, and finance officer Jeffery Jaynes gave an update to board members on the near-complete Avery High School project.
Artists from up and down the East Coast came together at Sugar Mountain Resort from July 16 to 18 to sell their handmade art during a Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival. Jewelry, paintings, drawings, metalworks and more greeted visitors demonstrating a variety of styles and skills from visiting artists.
On Friday, July 23, NC Sen. Warren Daniel and NC Rep. Dudley Greene participated in a free public forum on the Lees-McRae campus. The duo answered questions from their constituents and addressed issues relevant to area residents.
“America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story” premiered at Lees-McRae College Summer Theater on July 25. The presentation showcased the life of a beloved painter who created more than 4,000 pieces of art. Rockwell captured the essence of America with each brush stroke, from “Rosie the Riveter” to “The Four Freedoms.” His Saturday Evening Post cover illustrations reflected small town America at its most endearing.
During a July 21 media briefing, state schools were strongly encouraged to require masks for students and staff while indoors, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The announcement came as the state updated the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit. The updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit is aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance, which urges that everything possible be done to keep students in schools and emphasizes continued masking.
After months of decline, North Carolina in late July experienced a rapid increase in COVID-19 spread among those who are unvaccinated.
“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces.”
On Friday, July 23, the Avery County Board of Education and Avery Board of Commissioners had a walk through of the new sections of the high school to see the progress of the renovations for themselves. Noticeably deviating from the pod infrastructure of the earlier constructed portions of the high school, the new sections include a large entry atrium and long, spacious hallways. Additionally, security has been taken into consideration in the creation of an entry space in which, after school has begun, people entering the high school will wait to be buzzed in by the front desk.
August
The AJT reported in early August that economic conditions have been driving a surge in thrift store shopping, and the Avery County Habitat for Humanity Restore at 2170 Millers Gap Highway in Newland was one of several stores in the county that is reaping the benefits.
According to ACHFH Executive Director Christon Clark, the Restore recorded its highest sales in fiscal year history over the last 12 months by a “significant” portion. Clark said that the stretch of sales over the last year has exceeded the nonprofit’s expectations.
Law enforcement was active with a suspicious death case. A suspect in a Linville Falls homicide case who was located in a western North Carolina hospital on Friday night, Aug. 6, was arrested the following day facing multiple charges, including murder. Elizabeth Katherine Carserino of Goose Creek, S.C., was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants from Avery County for the charges of identity theft, larceny of motor vehicle and financial card theft. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office assumed custody of Carserino on August 7 and, in conjunction with the NCSBI, also included the additional charge of murder. Carserino, 53, also known as Elizabeth Freeman, was sought by Avery County Sheriff’s Office as a person of interest in the homicide of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls, who was discovered in the basement of her home.
Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation expansion continued, as the popular destination for tourists, locals and students to explore the mountain’s environmental diversity is constructing new spaces for meetings, conferences and educational encounters in its Wilson Center featuring new, state-of-the-art interactive exhibits, meeting spaces and beautification of the area surrounding the building. The facility is scheduled to open in summer 2022.
The AJT held its third annual Best of the Best awards celebration at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk on August 12 following a virtual ceremony in 2020. From best accountant to best women’s clothing store, residents of Avery voted to highlight the businesses, business owners and employees who have made Avery a wonderful place to live.
Avery County Board of Education moved to delay the first day of school for Avery County High School until Wednesday, Aug. 18, due to delays in the construction schedule of the renovated high school building. Elementary and middle schools were not impacted by the decision and began its school year on August 16. Additionally, the board decided to make masks optional in favor of allowing parents to make decisions for their children.
“Masks will continue to be required on all buses, and all school visitors will access our schools by appointment only, screened upon entry, and will be required to wear a mask,” according to a August 11 release from ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman. “At indoor school events such as volleyball, we will ask that non-vaccinated spectators wear a mask, but this will be on the honor system. We will continue to ensure the highest level of cleaning and disinfecting occurs on a regular basis in all schools, buses, and touched surfaces. We will continue to work in partnership with Deb Gragg and our local health department to monitor health and safety issues in Avery County. We will also provide ongoing updates to this Board and our stakeholders regarding COVID-19 in Avery County.”
Avery County Schools held its opening day on Monday, Aug. 16, and Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman shared the start of the new school year was a successful one. “By our assessment, our first day yielded very positive results. We’ve had a great start of the school year.” Brigman said. “I saw a large number of kids with face covers on, so they’re making that choice and following our recommendations. The kids are in classes, teaching and learning are occurring, and we’re excited to have the school year under way.”
Avery County High School held its orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and began school Wednesday, Aug. 18. “The kids are extremely excited to be back,” Brigman said, “I think everyone’s been anxiously awaiting this day.”
A road closure associated with Tropical Storm Fred on Hwy. 184/Tynecastle Hwy. as well as on Three Mile Highway left behind repair work in Avery County by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. David Uchiyama, communications officer with the western region of the North Carolina DOT, stated that the estimated and hopeful reopening of Hwy. 184 would occur on Sept. 10. The landslide that occurred causing the closure was created by soil saturation along with the storm itself.
In a twisting, surprising tale of murder, drama lovers of Avery returned to the theater in August to see Ensemble Stage’s production of “The Business of Murder.” After time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater group returned this summer with a strong lineup of shows including shows for children such as “The Princess and the Pea,” as well as for adults, such as “Beer for Breakfast” and “The Business of Murder.”
A dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday Aug. 31, at the Avery County Historical Society for the ET&WNC Caboose No. 505. Built in 1926, the train was in action until 1950 when the railroad went out of service. Caboose 505, which had been restored to its former glory aesthetically, and placed in a permanent position with the help of numerous local representatives and volunteers, and now resides at the Avery County Museum.
September
While the Avery County Board of Commissioners declined to fund an animal services position in the county Sheriff’s Office, the board asked Sheriff Kevin Frye to provide monthly reports of documented animal complaints to the board.
Looking beyond this monthly report, animal complaint records requested from different municipal police stations throughout Avery County demonstrate ongoing animal complaint responses from police departments as well as a fractured and inexact system of documenting these cases.
Avery County Board of Education moved at its Aug. 31 meeting to have all K-12 teachers wear masks and to install plexiglass dividers for teachers in close contact with students, starting on Thursday, Sept. 2. According to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, the most frequent use of plexiglass will most likely be at the middle and elementary school levels.
The Avery A&H Fair, which took place from Wednesday to Saturday, Sept. 8 to 11, at Heritage Park, proved to be a critical success, surpassing the previous attendance record set in 2019. The previous year had marked the first official cancellation in the fair’s history, and 2021 provided an incredible rebound, totaling more than 7,500 visitors for the weekend.
Avery County High School held a September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at MacDonald Stadium on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10. The event, which marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, included a retrospection from the Avery JROTC commander, a 21-gun salute performed by the VFW Pat Ray Post, an exhibition of colors by the JROTC Color Guard, and the national anthem accompanied by a coronation trumpet.
Construction began on a stretch of Three Mile Highway/Hwy. 194 damaged by Tropical Storm Fred the previous month. The road work was similar to the recently finished construction on Hwy. 184/Tynecastle Highway in Sugar Mountain.
After an exhaustive search, Feeding Avery Families signed an agreement in September to purchase land located on Old Vale Road, behind the Avery County Board of Education and WAMY buildings. The land will be used to build a new facility for FAF and act as a launchpad for future programs.
Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Town Manager Robert Pudney announced on Thursday, Sept. 23, the receipt of a $100,000 donation from the Mountain Ambulance and Healthcare Foundation. The funds are designated for the startup of a 24-hour Emergency Medical Services Station on Beech Mountain.
The Town of Newland celebrated its Harvest Festival on Saturday Sept. 25. The autumnal equinox celebration featured plentiful vendors, live music, dancing, raffles and food stations, including the fan favorite deep-fried pretzels with various toppings. A clear and crisp day gave the festival an appropriate backdrop against the Newland Riverwalk area.
Avery County High School held its 2021 Homecoming Parade on a sunny Friday afternoon on September 24. From the youngest cheerleaders to the senior Homecoming Queen, the Avery community filled the streets of Newland to celebrate.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 234 on Sept. 24, extending but not waiving proof-of-immunization and health assessment documentation deadlines for school and child-care facilities. To ensure children are not excluded from school because of increased demands on health care providers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the order gave students and families more time to complete their required vaccines and health assessments. The Executive Order was needed due to increased case rates and viral transmission caused by the emerging Delta variant limited pediatricians’ ability to schedule health assessment visits.
The Hwy. 184/Tynecastle Hwy. roadwork was completed and reopened for traffic in September. The repairs which were required after a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Fred was a documented disaster site and the NCDOT will receive reimbursement for the expenditures once Avery County meets the county thresholds for compensation. NCDOT Communications Officer Uchiyama confirmed that the entire cost of the damage site at Hwy. 184 was estimated at approximately $225,000.
October
Following extensive discussion, the Avery County Board of Education narrowly voted 3-2 to require masks for grades 3 through 12 in Avery County schools starting Oct. 6. Additionally, teachers have been asked to try to separate students as much as possible during breaks, lunch periods and other times when large groups may gather. The board noted it would revisit the policy at its next regularly scheduled meeting on October 12, where it could continue, change or eliminate the mask requirement.
In early October, The AJT reported updates regarding a September 27 incident and ongoing investigation originating at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games offices in Linville, in part revealing equipment purchased locally consistent with manufacturing an improvised explosive device, as well as other specifics in the investigation and case against former GMHG employee Thomas Dewey Taylor. Taylor, arrested on Sept. 27, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to a copy of search warrant application affidavit and documentation attested by North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent W.J. Waugh filed in Avery County court and obtained by The AJT, Taylor was a 27-year employee and most recently office manager with Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. He had been terminated from his position on Aug. 4 for failure to perform job duties. The warrant application provided a detailed listing of probable cause, including the discovery of a manufactured explosive device in a closet located at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville, prompting law enforcement to pursue a warrant to search Taylor’s home where a number of items were seized.
According to the documentation, GMHG President Stephen Quillin had met with Avery County Sheriff’s Office officials on Sept. 24 in reference to an embezzlement case involving Taylor. During the meeting, Quillin showed ACSO detectives and agents with the NCSBI a photograph of a box containing commercial-grade pyrotechnics which were located in a closet within the GMHG offices at 4210 Mitchell Avenue in Linville.
Stata law enforcement entered the facility to meet with the Warburtons to determine the location of the closet where the pyrotechnics were located, and upon entering the closet, Warburton thought that the pyrotechnics were no longer present. A red-colored cooler was located on the closet floor and, when opened, Parsons observed multiple pyrotechnics with fuses connected to a hot plate, which was plugged into an extension cord connected to a power outlet in the closet.
Inside the cooler were various ignitable liquids and other unknown liquids, and “various items used as shrapnel in incendiary/explosive devices,” according to the search warrant application.
In early October, Sugar Mountain Resort celebrated its 31st annual Oktoberfest celebration. The microcosm of the centuries-old Bavarian event in Munich brings a taste of German heritage to the High Country year after year. The event took place Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, complemented with free admission, parking and shuttle services.
With a crowd so large it had to up-size its meeting space to the county extension office, the Avery County Board of Education voted unanimously at its October regular meeting to make masks optional for teachers and students, effective Oct. 13.
The motion was proposed by Ruth Shirley, who said that hearing a student speak was integral in her changing her decision from the last meeting, where she voted in favor of a mask requirement. All board members shared their appreciation for parents coming to discuss their concerns with the board, in what John Greene said was a show of true democracy. None of the parents who have previously spoken in favor of masks returned, and the crowd spoke to a variety of concerns in support of parental choice to choose whether their student wears a face covering.
On Oct. 16 and 17, despite uncharacteristically warm temperatures leading up to the festival weekend, Mother Nature flipped a switch to bring back typical fall weather as a wet and damp beginning to the opening day of the 44th Annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16, gave way to a cooler afternoon to close the first day, with sun reigning on Sunday to close the two days of activities. Thousands of visitors flocked again to downtown Banner Elk on both Saturday and Sunday, following a 2020 festival that was curtailed to a single race in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
With returning patrons came the other facets of the festival that attendees know and love, including the more than 150 arts and crafts vendors selling their wares to food vendors providing tantalizing aromas and palate satisfiers, with everything from doughnuts to barbecue available on offer.
Halloween events took place throughout the county over the holiday weekend. Halloween events at Buckeye Rec Center, Halloween Treat Street in Newland, Linville Falls Winery Harvest Hoedown, Town of Banner Elk Trunk or Treat, Town of Elk Park hosted Trick or Treat in the Park, Trick-or-Treat Mini Farm Tours at Apple Hill Farm, and Seven Devils Spooky Trunk or Treat were among local themed events.
November
In early November, The AJT reported on Linville Land Harbor Community Cats, a philanthropic group of volunteers that help feral, stray and unclaimed/abandoned cats in the 13 different neighborhoods that make up the LLH community. Most of what the LLHCC and its more than 20 volunteers wish to accomplish is to help control and stabilize the feral cat populations throughout the community, which is believed to be high in quantity.
According to organization coordinator Carolyn Wignes, since the group officially started in April 2021 it has spayed or neutered 42 feral cats. Due to the rate of reproduction in feral cats and general litter size, an average of two litters per year and 2.8 surviving kittens per litter on average, the organization has prevented the grim futures of theoretically more than 100 kittens during the first half-year of the program’s existence.
In local election news, the Town of Newland selected its first new mayor in 16 years following fall municipal elections. Mayor-Elect Derek Roberts will be operating his first mayoral year following his election night victory over incumbent Mayor Valerie Jaynes.
A ribbon cutting was held at the grounds of the Cannon Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 9, for the opening of the Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital outpatient clinic and the Dorothea Dix Behavioral Health Unit, with the official grand opening of the new hospital unit taking place on Nov. 15.
The hospital opened with room for 10 individuals and will slowly increase its capacity throughout the end of the year. By Dec. 27 it was reported to be available for full capacity of 27 patients, however the unit is licensed for a potential 37 patients in the next year.
Representatives of Cannon Memorial Hospital renovated one of its older medical units in order to increase the size of the behavioral health unit from 10 to 27 beds.
The hospital received a grant from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for the conversion project which came out of the allotment of funding from the sale of the property that used to be the Dorothea Dix psychiatric hospital in Raleigh. The state-of-the-art facility features a diverse array of impactful services, therapy, counseling and safety systems.
On Nov. 12, Beech Mountain Police Department filed charges in connection to the death of Betsy Dellinger. BMPD investigated the death with the NCSBI. Levi Hicks, 33, of Elk Park, was charged with one count of murder, one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, Beech Mountain Police Chief Tim Barnett announced in a November 19 release.
The North Carolina state budget signed into law on Nov. 18 provides more than $75 million in funding for Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, including money for a parking facility in Watauga, sidewalks in Lansing and county building renovations in Avery.
The signed budget includes a tax cut that reduces the personal income tax rate to 3.99 percent over six years and increases the zero-tax bracket to $25,500 for married filers and increases the child tax deduction by $500 per child and eliminates the state income tax on military pensions.
On Nov. 29, in alignment with a statewide burning ban issued by the North Carolina Forest Service on Monday, Nov. 29, Avery County Emergency Management issued an immediate local burn ban.
December
In early December, the State Board of Elections finalized election results for the November 2021 municipal elections and took steps toward expanding and improving the state’s post-election audits and better explaining them to voters.
The five-member board unanimously certified winners of cross-county contests and authenticated results of county canvasses across North Carolina. Canvass is the official process of determining votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, resulting in the authentication of the official election results.
On December 2, Trees for Troops, the national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to armed forces members and their families each Christmas, took place at the Heritage Park Cooperative Extension Community Center. Since Trees for Troops began in 2005, farmers have donated 262,265 trees to servicemen and women. This year, through the efforts of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and its members, North Carolina has pledged to donate 600 trees between the two pickup locations. The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association sent 271 natural Christmas trees from Newland’s Heritage Park site to troops and military families, an incredible feat which reinforced the enriched tradition in Avery County.
Although a projected completion date for the ACHS addition had been set three months prior to December 3, a lack of reliability in contractors and multiple setbacks delayed its finish. The goal was noted that a large quantity of work could be completed while students were out of school on Christmas vacation and by the time students return for spring semester at the high school.
Christmas events were held across Avery County, highlighted by Banner Elk’s celebration of “A Small Town Christmas” throughout the weekend with events occurring Dec. 3 to 5., the Town of Elk Park’s Christmas event at Winters Park next to the Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4, and “A Hometown Christmas,” an inaugural variety show, took place on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Heritage Park Community Center, featuring several local performers in a two-act event. Performing at the event were Linville Land Harbor Community Band, Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM band), Ella Markland on bagpipes, Christmas carols with Aneda Johnson and Karen Magner, Blue Ridge Performing Arts, Erica Renee McKinney and three performances from the Avery County Cloggers.
The Village of Sugar Mountain held its annual SugarFest event from Dec. 10 to 12 at Sugar Mountain Resort. The “Weekend of Winter Fun” featured demos of the latest ski and snowboard equipment from various different manufacturers, a ski clinic, food, drinks, music and the ceremonial opening of the new Big Birch quad chairlift.
After working in healthcare in Avery County for more than 34 years, Carmen Lacey, President of Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital (CMH), retired. Lacey began her career in 1987 as part of the first Pharmacy Technician Certification program at Sloop Memorial Hospital in Crossnore. While working in the Pharmacy Department she was inspired to pursue a career in nursing.
“I saw what nursing really meant at Sloop through several role models — and determined that was what I wanted to do,” Lacey said.
In late December, Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye announced his resignation from the position, effective Feb. 1, 2022. Frye has been the long-standing sheriff of Avery County, having served in the office for the past decade and a half, and has received multiple accolades with respect to the elected law enforcement position.
“Fifteen years ago this month, I took the oath for the Office of Avery County Sheriff for the first time. Since that time I have given my heart and soul, blood, sweat, and tears to this office and this county,” Frye stated in a social media post dated December 17. “We have faced many tragedies, overcame many obstacles, and accomplished some great things working together to make life better for every Avery County citizen. I can honestly say being sheriff has been the greatest honor and privilege I could have ever imagined.” Frye announced Dec. 27 that he had accepted a position with the NC Sheriff’s Association.
On Dec. 14, an area state trooper was shot and injured during a vehicle chase entering Yancey County that involved multiple area agencies, according to releases from the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office and NCSBI.
The year concluded with forest service and fire personnel contending with the Lost Cove Fire, which intensified over the Christmas holiday weekend and consumed more than 700 acres in the Lost Cove area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.