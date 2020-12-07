Lonnie Ray Byrd of Collettsville, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 29, 1938 in Avery County, N.C., he was the son of the late Alonza J. Lonnie Byrd and Deatte Coffey Byrd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Howard Bolick; two sisters, Phyllis Billings, Jean Nelson; and one brother, Dale Bolick; and his first wife Louise Clontz Byrd.
Lonnie was of the Baptist faith, he loved his family and friends, and being around people, he never met a stranger. He enjoyed hunting, throwing horseshoes, checkers, ginseng hunting, and anything involving the outdoors.
He is survived by his sons, Danny Ray Byrd and wife, Mandi of Granite Falls, Daniel Keith Byrd and significant other, Alicia Moretz of Collettsville; his daughter, Debbie Lynn Byrd and spouse, Cathy Sutphin Byrd of Hickory; three grandchildren, Danny Ray Byrd, Jr., Samantha Ann Byrd, Jessica Lynn Byrd; five great grandchildren, Carson Byrd, Conrad Byrd, Riley Byrd, Miranda Byrd, Keaton Byrd; one brother, Gerald Bolick of Lenoir; one sister, Gail Bass of Lenoir.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service.
Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Lonnie Ray Byrd.
Online condolences may be made at bass-smithfuneralhome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.