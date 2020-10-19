Lonnie McKinney of Roan Mountain, Tenn., went home to his Lord and Savior on Oct. 13, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ora and John McKinney; a sister, Jolene Webb; and his loving wife of forty-three years, Donna McKinney.
Lonnie was born December 8, 1945 in Roan Mountain. He was employed by Henredon of Spruce Pine for thirty years. Lonnie was an active member of Burbank Freewill Baptist Church of Roan Mountain and he found great comfort in his Lord and brothers and sisters in Christ. Lonnie never met a stranger and loved visiting with friends and family. An active person throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Lonnie was a loving Father and Grandfather and took great pride in his family.
He is survived by his son, Ronnie McKinney and wife, Brittanie of Beech Mountain; his granddaughter, Ivy McKinney of Newland; grandson, Jacob McKinney and wife, Kristin, of California; and great-granddaughter, Willow McKinney. Also surviving are sister, Melba Hicks and husband, Johnny; and a brother, Jimmy McKinney and wife, Mariana, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to honor and celebrate Lonnie’s life was conducted Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Pastor Randy English and Pastor Marvin Sheets, officiating. Music provided by Gail English and Candy English. The family received friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Friday.
A graveside service followed in the Knight Cemetery (760 Hampton Creek Road, Roan Mountain, Tennessee). Active pallbearers were Greyland Webb, Thurston Webb, Bud Davis, James Cardwell, Michael Thompson and Woody Thompson.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, tetrickfuneralhome.com. Lonnie and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain, Tennessee. Phone (423) 772-3298; obituary information line (423) 543-4917.
