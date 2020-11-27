Lois Edwards, 87, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
She was born on June 29, 1933, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late George Watson and the late Myrtle Gribble Watson.
Lois retired from the Avery County Public Schools after many years of service. She began as the Librarian at Crossnore Elementary School and after a couple of years became a Kindergarten Teachers Assistant. She will always be remembered for her loving kindness and the special attention she gave to her "kids." Lois was a member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir. She was one of the best at remembering special dates in her family and friends lives, you could always count on receiving a card from her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Clarence Edwards; father, George Watson; mother, Myrtle Watson; five brothers, Elmer Watson, Ray Watson, Loy Watson, Lee Watson and Jim Watson.
Lois was a loving mother and Ninny who leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Terry (Debra) Edwards of Crossnore, NC, son, Gary (Patricia) Edwards of Elk Park, NC, son, Randy (Margaret) Edwards of Vilas, NC, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid regulations and health concerns the family will be having a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossnore First Baptist Church.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Edwards family by visiting our website rsfh.net.
The care of Lois and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121.
