NEWLAND — The world has dramatically changed in a matter of days.
The developing situation around the novel coronavirus has caused organizations to take necessary precautions such as canceling large gatherings to help stop the spread of the virus.
As of press time on Tuesday, March 17, there are a total of 3,536 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and 68 deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In North Carolina, there are 40 cases and zero deaths, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The response to the virus has had sweeping impacts across the world that have trickled down to Avery County. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The day after, President Trump declared a National Emergency, and Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency four days before issuing Executive Order 117, forcing K-12 schools to close at least until March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people.
Additionally, on Tuesday, March 17, Cooper ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close for dine-in customers but still allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders, effective at 5 p.m. that afternoon.
“The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19,” a release from the governor’s office on March 17 stated.
On Sunday, March 15, a Watauga County resident tested presumptive positive for the virus after having traveled to a foreign country. It was later revealed that the individual was an employee of Samaritan’s Purse and had self-quarantined upon returning home, according to a release from SP.
The flow of events has given Avery County officials time to plan and prepare their response and prevent an outbreak within the county. On Sunday, March 15, emergency services workers met to coordinate efforts in the event that a 911 caller reported symptoms of the respiratory infection caused by COVID-19.
“Chest pains, sick cough, headache and respiratory [calls] have all been mandated. If we have a call complaint that is one of those four, we automatically pull the COVID-19 charge and go from there,” Avery County Communications Director Jamey Johnson said.
Emergency Medical Services will be the only first responders to respond to these types of calls in order to avoid spreading the virus. The patient will then be treated at home to avoid contaminating hospital employees and will be encouraged to remain quarantined.
“[Self-quarantining] is more of the recommendation than not. If they can stay quarantined at home then we will send people to them. We don’t want them out. Once you open up that can of worms, then the hospital is opened up [to the virus]. We can quarantine them, or if they will self-quarantine, then we can get somebody to go and they can be tested at home,” Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said.
According to EMS Director Mike Edmisten, Watauga Health Department has obtained 200 COVID-19 test kits and Appalachian Regional Health System will have 2,000 by the end of the week. The county also has a limited amount of protective equipment, such as N95 masks, and will ration out this equipment accordingly.
Buchanan says that emergency services will be asking for additional resources from the state in order to keep citizens and first responders safe in the event that there is a COVID-19 case inside the county.
“I’ve had some guidance from the state. [If there is a case] then we’re going to reach out to the state, and we’re going to have to ask for outside resources, because we have to run other medical calls. On the flip-side it’s going to task us heavily. We just have to deal with it as it comes,” Buchanan said.
Local responses to the virus have been taken by government and private businesses alike as they heed the advice of experts and encourage social distancing. Avery County is operating in a limited capacity. Public facilities have been closed, despite the county doing what it can to still provide services to residents.
“The whole idea of this two-week shutdown is to keep everybody separated,” County Manager Phillip Barrier said. “We are committed to continuing our services to our citizens and our businesses while keeping the welfare of our employees and volunteers in mind.”
Barrier says that the county is working with other organizations to provide childcare for essential employees while the schools are closed. Citizens are being asked to dispose of their own trash at the county’s convenience sites. The Senior Center will start providing meals via a drive-through, while home-delivered meals will continue as usual. All non-essential meetings have been canceled, as well as events at the Agricultural Extension Office. Recreation buildings have closed, including the Rock Gym, and transportation has changed protocols. Those asking for transportation to doctor appointments will be screened and will be provided an ambulance if necessary.
The Avery County Sheriff’s Office and jail will be quarantining new inmates for 14 days upon arrival into the facility. Sheriff Kevin Frye issued a statement to local businesses encouraging them to limit bulk purchases on items such as toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, hand sanitizer, baby formula, diapers, cold and cough medications and over-the-counter pain relievers.
“We know that many people are seeking to take advantage of this situation to ‘price gouge’ others and we will be taking this very seriously. Please let authorities know if you believe that any instances of ‘price gouging’ are taking place,” Sheriff Frye said.
Businesses and organizations across the region have also been closing. Williams YMCA is closed through Monday, March 30. A.M.Y. Wellness Foundation has canceled all events through April 8. Grandfather Mountain has announced a two-week closure. Beech and Sugar Mountain Resorts have both closed. MerleFest has been canceled and concertgoers will be given refunds or asked to donate their ticket purchases. Blue Ridge Partnership for Children is postponing events. Sporting events across the state have been canceled. Lees-McRae College has moved its classes to an online format and plans to resume regular instruction on April 13.
Nursing homes have also disallowed visitors due to highly susceptible populations.
On Friday, March 13, North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced that most courts will postpone most cases in district and superior for 30 days; however, the work of the courts will go on.
More closures may also occur as organizations and businesses attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, as the situation remains fluid.
In order to prevent the spread and infection of COVID-19, Health Director of Toe River Health District Diane Creek says that are simple things you can do, such as washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, avoid touching your eyes, ears, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, stay home when sick, cough or sneeze into a tissue and throw it in the trash, get plenty of sleep and eat as healthy as possible.
Creek recommends several preparatory steps you can take. Make sure you have supplies at home in case someone gets sick and needs to be quarantined. Quarantine usually lasts for two weeks. Supplies to have on hand are food and drinks such as soups, broths and fluids with electrolytes. In addition, patients should have a supply of their regular prescription drugs. Have other nonprescription drugs or health supplements on hand like pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medications and vitamins, as well as a good supply of disinfectants. Have a plan for how children or other loved ones will be taken care of in the event of sickness, and wear a facemask if a health care professional recommends doing so. Lastly, take extra precautions if an individual is older than the age of 60 or have underlying health issues.
According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches or pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but do not develop any symptoms and do not feel unwell. People can be contagious for several days before they begin to show symptoms. Most people, about 80 percent, recover from the virus without needing special treatment. Approximately one out of every six people that get infected become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. Older people and those with underlying medical conditions are more likely to develop serious illness. Around two percent of the people with the virus have died.
COVID-19 is a novel strain of coronavirus that was first detected in China in November of 2019. Coronaviruses are a family of infectious diseases or viruses that often circulate among camels, cats, bats and other animals. Known as a zoonotic disease, coronavirus is thought to have crossed from an animal to a person at a Chinese wet market in the city of Wuhan, China. These wet markets are known for confining many various species of domesticated, and sometimes exotic animals, as well as seafood into close, open quarters with people. Other commonly known types of coronavirus are Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Initial reports indicate that many patients at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak had contact with a large seafood or animal market, while more recent reports show that more and more patients are being affected due to “community spread,” meaning that it is contracted from person to person (research found via World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Foundation for Infectious Diseases).
There is currently no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19.
