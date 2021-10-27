NEWLAND — Linville Land Harbor Community Cats is a philanthropic group of volunteers that help feral, stray and unclaimed/abandoned cats in the 13 different neighborhoods that make up the LLH community. Most of what the LLHCC and its more than 20 volunteers wish to accomplish is to help control and stabilize the feral cat populations throughout the community, which is believed to be high in quantity.
According to organization coordinator Carolyn Wignes, since the group officially started in April 2021 it has spayed or neutered 42 feral cats. Due to the rate of reproduction in feral cats and general litter size, an average of two litters per year and 2.8 surviving kittens per litter on average, the organization has prevented the grim futures of theoretically more than 100 kittens during the first half-year of the program’s existence.
The group’s process begins with a confirmation of cat activity, either via an eyewitness sighting or recorded camera activity from a security feed. LLHCC will contact the homeowner of the property with cat traffic in order to get permission to set a special “trap” at that location. A volunteer will then be assigned to set and monitor that specific trap. The trap is mobilized and set in a training mode with no activation, Then, when the trap is completely ready, it is set into the “capture” position. The traps that are utilized are metal riggings with a flat trigger plate that, when pressurized, shuts the drop door disallowing the cat from exiting. The traps that are set are then checked constantly for activity.
When a feral cat is contained, the next step is the transportation to the surgery site. LLHCC receives surgery assistance from Avery Humane Society and High Country Animal Clinic, when openings are available. After a successful surgery has been performed, the cat is taken back to a volunteer site for short-term foster care of approximately 1 to 3 days. Once the cat has fully recovered, it is transported back to the original capture site and released back into its habitat.
The trap/neuter/release program that the LLHCC uses has proved to be an appropriate and effective method for combating the excessive population growth of feral cats in the collection of neighborhoods. Feral cats are known to shown extreme caution and weariness around humans, thus the trap/capture model offers a high success rate. While cats are quite clever creatures, they are also curious, and that curiosity is certainly heightened with the inclusion of tasty bait food.
“Sardines and tuna are the best bait food, because of the juices and the strong odor,” Wignes explains. She also shared that other animals seem to enjoy the bait food also, as raccoons will continuously work their way into the traps as well.
The other aspect of the feral cat program comes about when wild kittens have been detected. If young enough, the organization will take the kittens and bring them to the designated foster kitten home in the community.
Laura Lind, the kitten foster mother volunteer, will house and support the kittens until suitable homes have been found. Kittens born in the wild, if they have not spent too much time without humans, can be re-homed relatively easily. Kittens generally learn how to be feral from the mother, who will leave the kittens after only about two months.
“If these kittens were still in the wild they would be fighting for their lives,” says Wignes, who had recently found four wild kittens under a crawlspace.
All kittens found and re-homed by LLHCC will be spayed or neutered when they reach age, according to Wignes.
Along with fixing feral cats and rescuing wild kittens, the LLHCC has also found cats that go missing from their homes. One in particular was a cat that escaped from her residence and went missing for an extended period of time. The group of volunteers made posters, cited sightings and utilized its keen eye for cats to find the missing feline and return her back to her owners.
Recently, Wignes told of another pet cat that needed rescuing when it became stranded in a tree for three days. The group made a daring rescue with a tall ladder and once again returned another beloved pet home.
The cat organization is comprised solely of volunteers and is funded completely by donations, to which Wignes is quite proud.
“We have such a great group of volunteers,” she said.
The thoroughly organized program keeps up-to-date logbooks, accounts, records and photos in order to most effectively approach the some 70 feral cats estimated in the area. Despite only starting in the spring, LLHCC has curbed the exponential reproduction rate of these animals.
Wignes has even taken in two adult feral cats into her home. Feral kittens are relatively easy to adapt to home life because they are so young. On the other side, adjusting and acclimating an adult feral cat into the home is a long and arduous task that she has taken on, but Wignes states it will roughly double the estimated lifespan and quality of life for these newfound companions.
To Wignes and all of the altruistic volunteers for Linville Land Harbor Community Cats, it is an effort that would make even ardent pet population-curtailing advocates like longtime “Price is Right” game show host Bob Barker proud.
