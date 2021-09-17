Lloyd Buck Buchanan, Jr., 85, of Swannanoa, N.C., was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Mr. Buchanan was born April 28, 1936 in Avery County. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Grove Stone Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of The Gideons International. Buck retired from Kearfott Corporation.
Lloyd, Buck", Junior, Papa, Daddy. No matter which name you knew him by he was the same beloved man.
His humble beginnings, bootstrapped success, and duct-tape engineering combined with a powerful testimony full of redemption and grace formed a man whose enormous positive impact we will not fully know until we join him in heaven.
Everyone who met him loved him. His wit, humor, grit and story-telling were magnetic. If he found out you had a need, he made a way to fulfill it. His genuine spirit of generosity and the desire for everyone he met to encounter Gods love made a lasting impression on many. All the way up to his final hours his humor cut through the pain and his conversation with a nurse left her forever changed.
To leave an astounding legacy of embracing redemption, relentless love for his wife, family, and friends, and unshakeable faith in Jesus is the pinnacle of what a man can accomplish. Buck, Lloyd, Junior, Daddy accomplished all of this and now passes this baton to us to carry on this legacy. We will have to work hard to fill the gap he has left here on this earth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Bessie Wilson Buchanan; his infant son, Donny Buchanan and brother, Jack Buchanan.
Buck is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Aileen Watson Buchanan; daughter, Paula Paquette (Kevan); granddaughter, Sarah Johnson (Thomas); great-grandchildren, Pack and Spence; brother, Pat Buchanan (Janet) sisters-in-law, Pansy Greer (Charles), Angie Worley, Agnes Cantrell, and Carolyn Buchanan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:00pm at Grove Stone Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Long officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private burial will be held in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or Grove Stone Baptist Church, 1568 Grovestone Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
