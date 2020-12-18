Lewis Gene Puett, Sr., 82, of Franklinton passed on Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence.
Lewis was born September 5, 1938 in Avery County, N.C., to the late Fred and Mary (Crump) Puett.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Zelma Brewer Puett in September of 2011. Also, preceding him in death is his son, Roger Dale Puett; two brothers. Edward and Jack Puett; and two sisters, Alma and Sue Greene. Also, grandchildren, Melissa, Eric, Dallas Puett; and son-in-law David Sledge.
Lewis is survived by his two daughters, Janet Puett Sledge, and Anita Puett Behler and husband, Tim; his four sons, Lewis G. Puett Jr. and wife, Pam; Michael F. Puett and wife, Anne, Stanley L. Puett and wife, Denise, Danny L. Puett and wife, Melissa; a sister, Fay Farmer, of Boone, N.C.; eighteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, and also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
As a young man Lewis worked in the shrubbery business with Green and Taylor Nursey, then graduated to work in the Hosiery business with Glenn Raven, Americal, and Durham Hosiery. However, his true passion was trucking, at an early age he cut his teeth on a Mack truck steering wheel and continued trucking for most of his life. He drove millions of accident-free miles as a long-distance truck driver for Underwood & Weld, Thurston Motor Lines, Ginyard Trucking, Perfect Pack Pickles, and finished his trucking profession in retirement with Fram/Facet/Purolator. Lewis was a member of Perrys Chapel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and other committees. He loved his family and church and always enjoyed birthday parties and spending time with family at Kerr Lake during 4th of July festivities.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses of the UNC Hospital system, Rex Hospital and the Hematology and Oncology Clinic of Wake Forest. The personalized human health care and compassionate cancer care provided will never be forgotten by the family.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Perrys Chapel Baptist Church 894 Perrys Chapel Church Road, Franklinton, NC 27525. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Lewis memory to Perrys Chapel Baptist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to lancasterfcs.com
