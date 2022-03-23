BANNER ELK – While NCAA March basketball tournaments may be demonstrating some of the notable underdog achievements, an even more incredible feat has taken place in our own backyard.
The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s ski and snowboard team became the overall 2022 U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard National Champions, accruing four team-event national titles and multiple individual accolades at the champion event in Lake Placid, NY, including Lili Bauer’s No. 1 overall finish in the women’s Alpine Combined Snowboard Individual title.
Lees-McRae accomplished the improbable task of reaching the zenith of the sport as high as Beech Mountain itself. Taking down numerous highly qualified northern schools, West Coast powers and Rocky Mountain behemoths, the LMC Bobcats brought the coveted snowsport crown down south to the Appalachian High Country.
The hometown heroes, led by Coach Aaron Maas, brought its very first titles back to Banner Elk after only six short years of having the program.
“We have slowly built this program. We practiced four days a week, traveled, did weight training, dry land training. A lot of hard work and effort went into this season. These kids are dedicated. I am so proud of them and I’m a big cheerleader for snowsports in the Southeast,” said Maas.
Not only did 10 of the Bobcats qualify for the championships, but eight of the athletes are locals from Avery County and the close regional area, genuinely representing the sheer athletic talent of the surrounding community.
“This team received incredible support. From parents, the school, the local community. It wouldn’t be possible without it. We are not a fully funded program. The donations, the fundraising the kids did. They raised more money than our operating budget,” Maas explained.
LMC senior and Avery High School graduate Alex Broussard, who finished second as an individual and helped the Bobcats achieve third overall in men’s combined freestyle, noted, “This was an awesome experience; this program is great. It is even better because it is for my town.”
Broussard illustrated that currently the ski and snowboard team is not a varsity sport, and the champions ought to be a headliner for Lees-McRae athletics as a whole. The Cinderella story, along with the numerous trophies, may be the triumphant success that truly puts the team and the school on the map.
In total, the team victors include Lili Bauer (Alpine Combined Women’s Snowboard), Lees-McRae women’s snowboard team (Snowboard Slalom), Lees-McRae men’s snowboard team (Giant Slalom), Lees-McRae women’s snowboard team (Giant Slalom), and Lees-McRae women’s snowboard team (Alpine Team Combined).
The team celebrated its victories with a surprise recognition event at the Banner Elk Café on Thursday, March 17. In attendance were not only Coach Maas, student champions and competitors, but also future Lees-McRae ski and snowboard team members from the prospective 2023 and 2024 freshman classes, displaying the bright future alignment of the program, in addition to numerous well-wishers and LMC alumni.
With much to be celebrated, the team is committed to holding onto its title for the upcoming years and will continue to be a bright spot for Southeastern snowsports and Avery County as an athletic community.
