LINVILLE – A retirement ceremony was held for Carmen Lacey and her decades of work within the healthcare realm and Cannon Memorial Hospital. After working in healthcare in Avery County for more than 34 years, Lacey, President of Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital, was celebrated with a large retirement event held in her honor on March 31 at the Chapman Center.
Lacey began her career in 1987 as part of the first Pharmacy Technician Certification program at Sloop Memorial Hospital in Crossnore. While working in the Pharmacy Department, she was inspired to pursue a career in nursing. Within six months, she was a charge nurse, and eventually became the Assistant Director of Nursing. She worked there until Sloop and CMH merged into the new Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville in 1999. Five years later, CMH became part of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
Through all of the transitions, Lacey rose in the ranks and managed several departments, including the Medical Surgical Unit, The New Life Center, Emergency Department, and the Operating Room. She also served as Director of Nursing before being promoted to President of CMH in 2012.
The significant celebration featured speakers, coworkers, friends and community members all somber over her departure but joyful of her accomplishments, achievements and influence on lives.
Amy Crabb noted that Lacey was instrumental in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and important to the High Country as a whole.
“Were we impactful? Did we make a difference? For Carmen that is a resounding ‘yes.’ Carmen embodies all of the qualities of a good shepherd; quietly strong and defends the flock,” Crabb said. “She cares for the needs of all, giving love, support and resources. She is present and available and is the first person to offer assistance.”
Lacey, a widely known servant leader, benevolently influenced countless individuals in and out of the healthcare system. Dr. Charles Baker established that “[Lacey] has a commitment to making healthcare better while being inspirational and a role model.” Baker noted that Lacey is outstandingly characterized by approachability, responsibility, accountability and generosity, lauding over the kindness and compassion Lacey brought to the various roles she filled.
“She was always willing to take the next step,” added Baker.
Lacey also shared thoughts regarding her retirement and next phase.
“Retirement is hard. One day you have a purpose, to the next day not having that purpose. This healthcare system means so much to me. This community means so much to me. We will continue to be successful together and it takes all of us to make it work,” Lacey said.
Following the ceremony, Lacey added, “The things they said were humbling. It wasn’t just me; it was everyone around me, and that’s the truth. I was there to keep people on track. The organization as a whole is my whole reason. I truly believe Cannon Memorial makes us a stronger community. My role was to preserve that presence.”
