Kelley Sue Wingate, 62, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton.
She was born on January 1, 1958, a daughter of the late Sherward C. Wingate and the late Leona Josephine Moody Wingate.
Kelley graduated from Avery County High School and then graduated from East Tennessee State University with Bachelors Degree in Nursing. She worked at the Johnson City Medical Center for 32 years as a Registered Nurse, where she had a reputation for her caring and meticulous professionalism. She proudly served her country in the National Guard for 6 years. She was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church. Kelley enjoyed music and dancing, having won several dancing contests. She loved the being on the water and watersports. Kelley was a vivacious, outgoing, talkative, and caring person who enjoyed playing (and winning) the Lottery.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Kay Hitechew.
Kelley leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister, Connie (John) Gibson of Roan Mountain, TN; aunt, Greta Jo (Charles) Eller of Elk Park, N.C.; and a several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Kelley Wingate will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Elk Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Elk Park Christian Church 220 Old Mill Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wingate family by visiting our website rsfh.net
The care of Kelley and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.