NEWLAND – On Christmas Day, Kaye’s Kitchen provided a complimentary Christmas dinner to first responders and families who did not have a place to go to for the holiday. Kaye’s Kitchen will celebrate its 8-year anniversary next week, and have offered the Christmas or Thanksgiving meal to first responders a total of six times since opening.
“This community is my family. I’m blessed to be here,” said Kaye Reinhofer, owner and namesake of the famous Newland eatery. Kaye’s provided turkey, ham, prime rib and all the trimmings to first responders and families.
Each time Reinhofer is in town for Christmas, she hands out flyers to Newland Police Department, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, and local EMS stations in order to let the public service individuals know that they have a place to come to for a proper holiday meal.
Reinhofer generally starts the feast at around 4 p.m. serving until the food is gone. This year, the restaurant served approximately 20 local individuals, giving them a tasty way to work on Christmas.
In order to make sure the active dispatchers received a meal as well, the restaurant packed up to-go containers and sent them to the communications office for them to enjoy.
Kaye’s Kitchen looks to continue to support the town’s public service personnel and families who wish to celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving with a full and happy stomach.
