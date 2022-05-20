Kathy Lee Stephens, 59, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Mission Hospital.
Kathy was born on May 2, 1963 in Wayne County, Mich., a daughter of Earl Engel and Janie Hooven Lester. She had a wonderfully artistic and musical talent. Kathy was known for her beautiful floral arrangements. She enjoyed working in her garden, singing, playing guitar, riding horses. Kathy loved her fur babies like her own children.
Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Christopher Stephens; father, Earl Engel (Marlene); mother, Janie Lester; sons, Gage Rodman (Laura), Jarrett Stephens (Kennedy), daughter, Sara Shew-Buscaglia (Gregg); step-son, Nathan Stephens, stepdaughter, Kayla Stephens (Thomas Beutell), brothers, Kevin Engle, Darrin Engle; stepbrother, Chuck Wyscaver; step-sister Susann Burney; grandchildren Noah Rodman, Cerenity Stephens, Lane Brooks, Rhyan Brooks, Kai Beutell; several nieces and nephews. Her best friend, Jennifer Carico; and her dog, Haze, also survive.
Services for Kathy Lee Stephens will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 beginning at 3 p.m. from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with officiating Brent Price. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Missions Hospital and all of the friends and family for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stephens family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
