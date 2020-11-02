Kathie Ann Riddle, 66, of Deer Park Lake Road in Spruce Pine, N.C., dear sister, cousin and friend passed into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ on October 28, 2020, at her home.
Kathie was born on November 5, 1953 in Stanley, ND and was the oldest of identical twin girls of the late Chris and Betty Lester Niarkos. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary and a brother, Nick.
Kathie was a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and she practiced as a Dental Hygienist for forty-five years. She attended the St. Lucien Catholic Church in Spruce Pine. Kathie loved the Lord and her church with all her being and now has reached her eternal home. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking antiquing, reading, and her poodle, Sasquatch. Kathie will be dearly missed for her kind heart and compassionate spirit by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memories are her twin sister, Kristie Niarkos of Wilmington, NC; her companion, Garland Allen of Spruce Pine; Dr. Carter Wiseman; her cousins, Debbie, Lori and Kathy, and many nieces and nephews.
A Christian Burial Mass was Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. Lucien Catholic Church in Spruce Pine with Father Christopher Bond officiating. Interment followed in the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; webbfh.com, selecting Kathie Riddle’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Riddle and is honored to be serving the Riddle family. Mrs. Riddle’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
