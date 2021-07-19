Julia “Bug” Burleson, 70, of Three Mile, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Memorial Mission Hospital.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Rosalee “Bobby” Carpenter Ollis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ted Burleson; brothers: Jess Lee and Joseph Ollis and son-in-law, Johnny Sheppard. Julia loved traveling, enjoyed going to Dollywood, reading, word search puzzles, yard sales and making new friends. She adored her family.
Surviving is her daughter, Joann Renfro and husband, Rick, of Green Mountain; son, John Burleson and wife, Mary, of Linville Falls; grandchildren: Haley Dutton, Jackie Sheppard and Ashley Sheppard (Josh); great-grandchildren: Mason, Alaina, Mackenzie and Asher; sister, Janice Ingram; brother, Jack Ollis and wife, Glenna, and her dog, Mia. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Henson Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Junior Carver officiated. Burial followed in the Pittman Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Avery Humane Society at 279 New Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657.
To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com
