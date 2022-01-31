Juanita Hughes Wise, 72, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter Layla on January 24, 2022 at her home.
A daughter of the late Calvin and Deckie Hughes, she was a direct descendant of Jeremiah Hughes, founder of Roaring Creek. She was born on Roaring Creek December 18, 1949, one of seven siblings. She was a cherished grandmother, mother, and sibling.
Juanita was preceded in death by her daughters, Meloney and Melody Bowers; Sons, James Robert Cook, Jr., and Jeremy Shawn Cook. Her sister, Sharon Kaye Hughes. Grandchildren Tylor Nathaniel Cook and Ashley Bianca Cook. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Layla Jarrett and 10 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Her brothers William Hughes, Joe Hughes, and sisters Becky Wise, and Carron Putman.
Juanita loved God, her family, her pets, and flowering. She had many different jobs through out her life, but loved sewing and cooking. She helped mother her granddaughter Leanne Cole, who adored her. And was always there when her family needed her. She was her granddaughter, Christy Jarrett’s favorite person and they enjoyed spending time together more than anything.
The family received friends for Juanita Wise Friday January 28th, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at Banner Elk United Methodist Church. A service honoring Juanita followed at 7pm. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed on the tribute wall.
The care of Juanita and her family has been entrusted to Beam Funeral Service and Crematory.
To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Juanita Wise, please visit our flower store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.