Juanita B. Smith, 75, of Newland, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Born and raised in Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Ruth Banner Parlier, who passed away in 2011. She was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Wayne; and a grandchild, Cody Wise. Juanita was a dedicated member of Henson Creek Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Sandra Puckett of Kingsport, Tenn., Charlie Banner and wife, Tammy, of Newland, Lynda Calloway and husband, Ray, of Newland, Sissy Smith of Newland, Jeremiah Wise of Bakersville, Audra Wiseman and husband, James, of Crossnore; grandchildren Rebecca Snyder, Kayla Guy and husband, Jimmy, Amanda Porter and husband, Billy, Charlie Banner, Casey Banner, Jessica Heaton and husband, Daniel, Sammy Atkins and wife, Whitney, Ray Calloway and wife, Jessica, Kendra Hamby and husband, Joshua, Brittney Storey, and Hunter Wise; 10 great-grandchildren: Elijah, Taylor, Carter, Preston, McKaylee, Emma, Chris, Dakota, Chrissa, Lincoln and one on the way; brother, Walter Banner of Newland and a sister, Joann Guinn of Lenoir. Several other extended family also survive.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in The Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery, with the Rev. Tommy Carver and the Rev. Phillip Greene officiating.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Henson Creek Baptist Church and will be announced.
