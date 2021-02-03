Joyce Ollis Lawing, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021, surrounded in love by her family.
Joyce Lawing was born in Ingalls, North Carolina on November 13, 1936, to the late James Bruce and Zola Elizabeth Ollis. Joyce, one of nine children, was active in Pine Grove Methodist Church in Spruce Pine, graduated from Crossnore High School in 1954 and Appalachian State Teacher’s College in 1958.
Joyce made life-long friends and had many interests in college that included being elected to the Student Government and Appalachian’s Chief Cheerleader. While attending college, she met Harold Lawing, who played on the Appalachian Men’s Varsity Basketball team and was “Yosef,” the university’s mascot. They married in June 1958. Joyce and Harold were active in ASU alumni organizations, and at a reunion Joyce would be hoisted up on the shoulders of fearless collegiate cheerleaders, during a home football game, when she was well into her 60’s. Her college friends would gather and reconnect each year, and they continued doing so for over 50 years.
Joyce taught at Statesville Jr. High School and at Southern High School in Durham, N.C. while Harold continued his education. Joyce and Harold settled in Lenoir, N.C. where she taught History and Physical Education at Lenoir High School and coached the women’s basketball team.
Joyce exemplified a life of service. While her children were in school, she served as PTA presidents of two elementary schools, as well as President of the Caldwell County PTA. At her beloved First Baptist Church, she has taught in every department, was President of the WMU, became the first female deacon and went on to Chair the Diaconate Board, as well as serving as Life Deacon.
Joyce was active in the Lenoir Service League where she served as its President and was the recipient of the Lillian Bernhardt Award. Joyce was a member of the Caldwell Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and active in the Foundation Patrons Ball. Joyce served on the board of the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce, the Caldwell County Library and led the Caldwell Opportunities Board for many years. She served on the North Carolina National Bank Board.
Joyce was honored as Satie Broyhill Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient for her contributions to her community. Joyce was also honored to receive the Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce’s LA Dysart Woman of the Year Award.
Joyce was active in local and state politics. She was the first female elected to the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners and was appointed to numerous state boards. She was Vice-Chairman of the Caldwell County Republican Party.
An accomplished golfer and member at Cedar Rock Country Club, Joyce played in the Blue Ridge Women’s Golf Association and in many women’s amateur state tournaments. An avid bridge player, Joyce played in several bridge clubs with her cherished friends. For over 30 years, Joyce directed the weddings of more than 200 young brides in Lenoir that began with her peers and eventually for the children of her many friends. Joyce enjoyed baking and was known for her “yeast rolls” that were loved and appreciated by friends and neighbors who received them.
Joyce touched many lives with her positivity and a heartfelt commitment to giving generously, with love and kindness. She is a unique role model for her children and grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally.
Joyce Lawing is survived by daughter Laurie Clawson and husband Gary of Lenoir; daughter Leslie Gallagher and husband James of Alexandria, VA; son Harold “Hal” D. Lawing, Jr. and wife Rebecca of Lenoir; grandchildren Alex and Sydney Clawson; Megan and Katie Gallagher; and Houston and Holden Lawing. Mrs. Lawing is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, of 56 years; her sister, Jean Ollis; two brothers, James and Joseph Ollis; and a grandson, Andrew Dean Clawson.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of this exceptional woman will be held at a later date. The family will have a private burial service at First Baptist Church, Lenoir on Saturday, February 6.
If you would like to share a memory of Joyce, please feel free to send the family a note to clawsonlaurie@yahoo.com. Condolences may also be submitted online at www.evansfuneralservice.com.
The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 304 Main St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to Caldwell Opportunities, Inc.,1617 College Avenue SW, Lenoir, NC 28645
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com
Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Lawing family.
