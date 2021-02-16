Joseph Gregory “Joe” Chapman, 72, of Linville Falls, N.C., passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville, N.C.
Joe was born March 8, 1948 in Johnson City, TN to the late S.G. “Bud” Chapman and Marguerite Clark Chapman. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. and the owner/operator of Pineola Portable Welding. Joe liked to fish and work in his garden. He loved his black dogs.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Todd Chapman.
Those left behind to cherish Joe’s memory are four children, Heather Chapman of Erwin, TN, Joanna Miller (Mike) of Erwin, TN, Brandy Greene (Chris Honeycutt) of Clemmons, NC and Joseph Chapman (Tahirih) of Elk Park, NC; eight grandchildren, Jacob Chapman, Anthony Ennis, Austin Shelton, Avery Shelton, Christian Miller, Michael Miller, Emery Chapman and Fern Chapman; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Marguerite “Meg” Allen of Erwin, TN, Mark Chapman of Pineola, NC and Mike Chapman of Erwin, TN; a special cousin, Dan Brown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
A graveside service to celebrate Joe’s life will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Ashford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Mr. Chapman’s memory are asked to consider Care Partners Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
