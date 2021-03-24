Joseph Clayton Joe Pittman, 83, of Biggerstaff Road in Spruce Pine, N.C., went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on March 22, 2021.
Born on February 7, 1938 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Coleman and Rhoda Pittman. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son-in-law; Doug Staton; his brothers; Johnny, Jay, and Jesse Pittman; and his sisters; Nora Godsey, Cora Lee Burleson, and Lucy Hopkins.
Joe was fondly referred to as the Mayor of Biggerstaff and well known to many as the candy man. He was the co-founder of Temple Baptist Church, where he was the song leader for fifty years. He was a godly man whom you could expect to ask you where you went to church as soon as he met you. His generosity and sense of humor made him remembered and loved by all and has been passed down through his family.
He was the cornerstone of faith and strength for his family. His church family was a very important part of his life and his presence in his church will surely be missed. If one word could be used to describe his walk with the Lord, it would be, steadfast. His favorite past time was sitting on his back porch looking out over The Ponderosa, which was a dream of his that he worked hard to build and was very proud of while listening to good gospel music and old timey preaching. He took pride in his Christian heritage and the closeness of his family. But more than anything, Joe wouldn't be the Joe that we all know and love without his loving wife, Thelma. You cant think of one without the other. It was never just Joe or just Thelma, but always Joe & Thelma together. They have had sixty-four blessed years together that have been an inspiration to all who know them. They often joked about how they raised each other throughout their marriage. Their relationship was special as is the Sunday dinners in their home that keeps their family close.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of sixty-four years, Thelma Young Pittman; his daughters, Gail Staton and Pamela Staton and husband, Donnie; his son, Gary Pittman and wife, Faye; his grandchildren, Dayna Staton, Renae Pittman and husband, Rodney, Derrick Staton and wife, Merina, Amber Roberson and husband, Kevin, Krista Mathis and husband, Jay, Samuel Grindstaff, Sarah Miller and husband, Nick, Mandy Gossett, and Drew Staton and wife, Teresa; his great grandchildren, Daisy Mace and husband, Skylar, Cole Shipman, Dylan Ledford, Faith Ledford, Alli Pittman, Ava Joy Pittman, Joshua Roberson, Levi Roberson and wife, Emily, Maddison Mathis, Katie Jo Mathis, Dylan Grindstaff-Dyal, Jonathan Yelton, Roman Miller, Zoey Gossett, Mitchell Miller, and Annabelle Staton; great great grandchild, Macklin Mace; his brother, James Pitman; and his sister; Faye Howell.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Temple Baptist Church. The funeral service will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rupard officiating. Interment will be in the Temple Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the States COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending the visitation and service to please bring and wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing.
The family appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.hospiceblueridge.com
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com, selecting Joe Pittmans name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Pittman and is honored to be serving the Pittman family. Mr. Pittmans obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.