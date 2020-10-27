John Lee Johnson, DDS went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on October 23, 2020 at the age of 71.
He was born in Raleigh, NC on January 14, 1949. John went to Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC where he met Rebecca Morris, his wife of nearly 49 years. He went to dental school at UNC-Chapel Hill, graduating in 1976. John and Becky moved to Banner Elk, NC where he started his dental practice. He provided compassionate dental care for the community for 42 years before retiring in 2018.
John accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior as a child and faithfully served the Lord throughout his life. John was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC where, over the years, he worked with youth, taught Sunday School, served as a deacon, directed the choir, and led congregational singing. He was also a member of The Gideons International for 39 years. John loved the Gideon ministry and participating in Bible distributions.
John loved to travel and enjoyed many outdoor activities with family and friends including hiking, camping, snow skiing, and boating. He especially loved the Blue Ridge Parkway’s campgrounds, hiking trails, and views. His enthusiasm for enjoying life and especially God’s creation was contagious.
John was an avid teller of jokes and stories from his childhood and loved making up games to play with his grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, and papa to his immediate family, and a cherished brother, uncle, and cousin to his large extended family.
John is survived by his wife, Becky, daughter Jessica and husband Dr. Bill Cook of Boone, NC, daughter Jennifer and husband Dennis Leland of Corona, CA, and four grandchildren: Emily, Timothy, Rebecca, and Peter as well as two brothers and a sister and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Above all, John wanted everyone to know his Savior, Jesus Christ.
“But God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: That in the ages to come He might shew the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.” (Ephesians 2:4-8)
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask., the family will be having a drive thru visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 11 a.m. you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family. A private family service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brad Calhoun officiating. Those wishing to listen to the service may tune into FM 90.5 and park near the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 92, Newland, NC 28657.
