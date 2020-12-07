John “David” Grindstaff, 80, of Spruce Pine, NC, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at AdventHealth Hendersonville, NC.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1940, in Avery County, North Carolina, the son of the late Wash Grindstaff and the Late America Carpenter Grindstaff. David was a member of Crab Orchard Freewill Baptist Church, Plumtree, North Carolina. He retired from the furniture industry and in his early years loved to dig shrubbery.
David was preceded in death by his father, Wash Grindstaff; mother, America Grindstaff; an infant sister and sister, Elizabeth “Lib” Daniels.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Hazel Grindstaff of Spruce Pine; daughter, Amy Harris (Paul) of Elk Park; step-daughter, Pam McMahan (Kirk) of Spruce Pine; step-sons: Jr Hughes (Trish) of Spruce Pine, Kenny McMahan (Carla) of Newland; grandchildren: Cassie Harris and James Harris of Elk Park; step-grandchildren: Ashley Garland of Spruce Pine, Jonathan Hughes of Spruce Pine, Jessie Hughes of Newland, David Hughes of Newland, Jamie Hughes of Spruce Pine and Amanda Nance of Newland and nine step-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church. The Rev. Kagan Young, David’s little Pastor and Chris Nance will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Crab Orchard Freewill Baptist Church at 143 Mountain View Road, Spruce Pine, NC 28777. To send online condolences, please visit our website at yanceyfuneralservice.com.
