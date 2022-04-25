Joel Mark Hughes, 61, of Roaring Creek, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Colonel and Radie Greene Hughes. Two sisters also preceded him in death: Paula Diane Hughes who passed away in infancy, and Betty Buchanan; and sister-in-law, Mendy Hughes. Joel, known as “Scarf” to many, was a people-person who enjoyed music, going camping, and riding four-wheelers. He lived life to the fullest and loved hanging out with all who surrounded him.
Surviving is a sister, Lucy Jones, and her husband, Allen, of Plumtree, as well as five brothers: Dan Hughes and wife, Carolyn; Douglas Hughes and wife, Sandra; Jerry Hughes and wife, Jenny; Jack Hughes and wife, Louella; and Jeff Hughes, all of Roaring Creek. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins as well.
Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 25, in the Upper Hughes Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Nance officiating. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
