Joel “Joey” Ray Hodge Jr., 56, of Newland, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
He was born on January 1, 1964 in Mitchell County to the Carol Isaacs and the late Joel Ray Hodge. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Mack Hodge and wife, Leona Hodge and Fred Buchanan and his wife, Dorothy; and two uncles, Johnny and Jerry Buchanan.
Joey was chief of security for Sugar Top Resort in Banner Elk. He was of the Baptist Faith. Joey was a true friend to many people and loved to make people laugh. Joey was fun, loving, and a caring man. Joey loved to ride his Harley every chance he had and was the UNC Tarheels #1 fan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carol Isaacs and husband Charles of Newland; one sister, Holly Isaacs of Newland; and numerous loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Murdock officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
