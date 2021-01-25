Joe Johnson, 87, of Newland, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Ettle and Rose Biggs Johnson and wife, Juanita Dunkin Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Smith, Anna Lee Dean, Florence Vance, Toots Hall, Lucille Oaks and Vivian Stamey and brothers, Albert Johnson, Jim Johnson and Jack Taylor.
Joe attended Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. He was independent, self-sufficient, a people person and was always making people laugh. He enjoyed fishing. He loved his family but most of all his Lord.
Surviving is his daughter, Jodie Turbyfill and husband, Steve, of Newland; sons, Mike Johnson and wife, Cindy, of Newland and David Johnson and wife, Jeanette, of Newland; granddaughters, Tabby Brewer (Darren), Stefanie Clark (Arthur), Melanie Turbyfill and Paige Johnson (Tyler Roach); grandsons, Joey Johnson, Jacob Johnson (Alisha) and Luke Johnson and great-grandchildren: Connor Johnson, Bode Brewer, Sebastian Clark, Tate Brewer and Leah Johnson.
No services are planned at this time. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com
