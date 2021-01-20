Jimmie H. Ollis, 77, of Newland, North Carolina, the Altamont Community, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on April 11, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Marie Ollis Henson.
Jim was a hard worker and a man of many talents. He retired after many years of driving for Underwood and Weld. In his retirement, he found joy in traveling and fishing with his friends and spending time with his family, tinkering with old (and new) vehicles, and was known for his Rummy card playing skills. He was a founding member of the Avery County Rescue Squad and served as a Sunday School Teacher and Leader at his home church, which he loved, Pisgah United Methodist. Jim owned several small businesses in Avery County, drove the bread route for Kerns Bakery, drove a school bus for Avery County Public Schools, and joined the staff of Reins-Sturdivant in 2014, where he was known for his calm demeanor and willingness to assist and help families during their time of grief anyway he could. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Riddle Ollis; and his second wife, Kathy Lyons Ollis.
Jimmie leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Judith Tierney Ollis of Newland, N.C., son, Jimmy "Buzz" (Shelia) Ollis of Banner Elk, N.C., daughter, Cindy Ollis of Hickory, N.C., daughter, Cammy Pittman of Banner Elk, NC, daughter, Pamela (Dean) Pettine of Maryville, TN, daughter, Katrina (Peter) Ojeda of Venice, FL, son, Brian Tierney of Chicopee, MA, sister, Alice Fortman of Naples, FL, grandson, Luke Ollis; granddaughter, Brittany Ray, grandson, Daniel Dellinger, granddaughter, Cara Van Der Bauwede, grandson, Michael Pittman, grandson, Bryce Pittman, grandson, Kyle Pettine, grandson, Derek Pettine, grandson, Wesley Ojeda, granddaughter, Ashley Traub, grandson, Andrew Tierney, granddaughter, Megan Tierney; twenty great grandchildren.
A service to Celebrate the Life of Jimmie Ollis will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Pisgah United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terry Duckworth and Pastor Rhonda Campbell officiating. Military honors will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, from noon until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to thank his very special niece, Sharon Kaiser for her love and care, and to the staff and Nurses of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for all their help and support, and to the Life Care Center in Banner Elk for the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to: Pisgah United Methodist Church, PO Box 114, Linville Falls, NC 28647 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr., Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ollis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Jimmie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
