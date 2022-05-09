Jessie James Jones Jr., 75, of Powdermill Creek Road, Newland, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Brian Center in Spruce Pine, NC surrounded by his family.
He was born September 11, 1946 in Avery County, NC a son of the late Jessie James Jones and Amelia Franklin Jones.
Jessie, known as Junior/June to family and friends, was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country proudly from 1969-1971. In younger years he was known to all his buddies as the “Gray Rooster.” He was a hard working outdoorsman. He loved working with cattle, farming, gardening and fishing.
In addition to his father Jessie and mother Amelia, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Jones, and sister, Rebecca Jones Careccia.
Jessie leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, Corey Jones of Newland, NC, Brian Jones of Kingsport, TN, Brandon Jones and wife, Toni, of Morganton, NC; grandsons; Tyler Jones of Morganton, NC; Tristan Jones of Kingsport, TN; and Casey Jones of Newland, NC. He is survived by siblings, Jerry Jones and wife, Carolyn, of Newland; Linda Horney and husband, Charles, of Marion, NC, Brenda Jones and husband, DJ, of Newland, Allen Jones and wife, Lucy, of Newland, NC, Peggy Massey of Newland, NC;, Ricky Jones and wife, Valerie, of Morganton, NC, Connie Poteat and husband, Rick, of Morganton, NC, Locinda Adams of Marion, NC, Kim Calhoun and husband, Robert, of Newland, NC. His loving sister-in-law, Virginia “Jenny” Jones of Newland, NC. He also leaves numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Services for Jesse will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Josh Dellinger officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Jones Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jones family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Jesse and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
