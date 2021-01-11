Mrs. Jessie “Frances” Ricketts Pritchard, 80, of Greensboro, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2021.
A graveside service were held at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Tommy Vogler and Pastor Gary Blalock officiating.
Mrs. Pritchard was born March 18, 1940 in Anson County to the late Jesse Eugene Ricketts and Minnie Corrine Eddins Ricketts. She was a longtime member of Shining Light Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher. After retiring from King Hunter Construction Company, she began to help many people in the church by running errands, picking up medicine and being a “taxi” for anyone that needed help.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles E. Pritchard; niece, Brooke Allen; nephew, Steven Allen, Jr.; sister, Linda Jane Allen and her best friend of many years, Flora Lee Souther who preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
