Jerry Dalton Jones, 79, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Waters of Roan in Roan Mountain, TN.
Jerry was born on January 23, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Basil Jones and the late Lucy Cook Jones.
He retired from the Sugar Mountain Police Department after serving the community over 20 years, and worked security for the Elk River Club in Banner Elk for a number of years. He was a member of the Elk Park First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Jones; two daughters, Tina Jones and Marsha Fletcher; brothers, Jimmy, Johnny and Lynn Jones.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory three brothers, Paul (Judy) Jones of Elizabethton, TN, Charles Jones of Elizabethton, TN, Bill (Naomi) Jones of Elizabethton, TN; three grandsons, Levi Gwyn, Daniel Gwyn, Joshua Gwyn; nephews, Tony, Scott, and Benjamin Jones; nieces, Sarah Jones-Naylor and Danielle Weston; great nephews, Landon and Colby Jones; great nieces, Kenzie and Adalynn.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
Funeral services for Jerry Jones will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Gragg officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.