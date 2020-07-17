Jerry Arnett, 73, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1946 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Paul Butler Arnett and the late Myrtle Shook Arnett.
Jerry enjoyed reading and cars. He worked in construction with Eggers Construction and worked as carpenter for Gary Horny. He was a very special man with a big heart.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife and "Little Button" of 45 years, Shirley Ramsey Arnett of Banner Elk, N.C.; sister, Shelia Clark of Jonas Ridge, N.C., brother, Roger Arnett of Roan Mountain, TN, brother, Eddie (Phyllis) Arnett of Banner Elk, N.C.; a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a drive-thru visitation from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at noon you will enter the West parking lot entrance (old Lowe's side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family. A private family service will follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Ramsey, Jr. officiating.
The family respectfully requests no flowers and in lieu ask that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Arnett family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121.
