JB Mitchell (JBo) was born on Beech Mountain on November 30, 1937 and passed away on June 5, 2021.
He grew up on Buck Mountain close to the Floyd Hayes family, who encouraged him to work and achieve his goals.
JB attended Elk Park School until he joined the Navy for four years. After he left the Navy, he worked in Smithfield and Old Fort while finishing school at Glenwood High School in Marion, NC. He graduated from ETSU in Johnson City, TN and worked for State Farm Insurance for several years. He then owned and operated Elk Park Supermarket and presently owned Elk River Supply. During various times in his life, JB loved showing horses, coon hunting and raising chickens, pigeons, and goats. He had champion horses, hounds, and chickens. JB enjoyed watching all sports, especially watching his children and now his grandchildren play. He especially enjoyed coaching his girls in middle school basketball.
Those who preceded JB in death were his mother, Bessie Harden; sister, Phyllis Ledford; and brother, Vance Mitchell.
Those who loved and cherished JB in his life were his wife Beckye Mitchell; Daughter, Stephanie (John) Pritchard and son Caleb; Daughter Jeanne (Scott) Wilson and daughters Cayley (Thad) Webb and Leah, great grandchildren, Thomas and Leighton; Son, Chad (April) Mitchell and sons, Dalton and Luke.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Mitchell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.
The care of JB and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.