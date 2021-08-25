James "Jim or JW" Brown was born June 1, 1943, in Banner Elk, N.C., and departed to Heaven on August 22, 2021, at the age of 78.
He was the son of John and Edith Brown, of Cranberry, N.C., who preceded him in death.
Jim is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, of 46 years, Sandy, whom he married in 1974; and four brothers, John of Johnson City, TN, Lee of Hampton, TN, Finn of Johnson City, TN, and Little Joe of Asheville, N.C.
Jim is survived by his two sons, Christopher Wayne Brown of Newport News, VA, John Clayton Brown and daughter-in-law Michelle Brown of Virginia Beach, VA; and his granddaughter, Nicole Graham of Newport, N.C. As well, he is survived by his four sisters, Anne Shell and Mary Biddix of Weaverville, N.C., Pat Clark of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Shasta Duke of Cranberry, N.C., along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Upon graduating high school in 1961, Jim enlisted in the United States Army, where he specialized in communications and served his country overseas. Once discharged from the Army, he settled in Newport News, VA. where he became a Newport News Police Officer. Jim served as a Police officer from 1965-1977. He then moved to Louisiana and Tennessee where he explored other opportunities. It was in 1980 that he returned to Virginia and joined the Isle of Wight County Sheriffs Department. He served as Deputy until 1991 where, at that time, he campaigned for Sheriff. After leaving the Sheriffs Department, Jim pursued his business as a private investigator and polygraph examiner. He returned to the Newport News Police Department, in 1995, where he achieved rank of Detective before retiring in 2000. Upon retiring, Jim spent most of his time remembering and laughing it up about all the escapades he and his good friends, such as Harrold Mann, Mal Hallett, EE Smith and others experienced while serving on the Police Department.
In 2004, Jim and Sandy relocated to Canton, N.C., where they enjoyed their retirement on top of Glade Mountain. He enjoyed watching all the wildlife that came to visit and partake of the good food he and Sandy always kept in ample supply. As well, Jim was an avid weather watcher. He and his trusty weather station could predict the weather better than most trained meteorologists. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed both playing and watching sports and all things aviation. As well, he enjoyed the company of wonderful friends and family. He was well known for his charitable contributions to the community.
Anyone who knew Jim knew of his passion for providing his opinions about the politics of the day. He intently watched the news and freely shared his opinions whether asked for or not. Our Hearts are rejoicing to know Jim is now offering his opinions in the heavens above.
Funeral services will be held in Jims hometown of Cranberry, N.C., at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28th at Cranberry Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cranberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newport News Police Retirement Association at 611 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA 23600.
To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
