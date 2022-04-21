James Don "Jimmy Don" Roberson,74, of Newland, North Carolina went to sleep in Jesus on Friday, April 15, 2022 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Jimmy Don was born on August 15, 1947 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late James William Roberson, Jr., and the late Joyce Beatrice Brewer Roberson Buchanan.
Jimmy Don loved Jesus and he was a member of the Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church. He enjoyed reading his Bible, music, sports, spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, working outside and walking his beloved dog Bo.
Jimmy Don graduated as salutatorian from Newland High School in 1965. He received his Bachelors in Biology in 1969 and Masters in Counseling in 1977 both from Appalachian State University. Jimmy Don worked for the State of North Carolina for 39 years. He taught Biology at Enka High School, Avery County High School and Patterson School. He began working as a North Carolina Probation Officer in 1974. Throughout his career he worked in Avery, Mitchell and Watauga Counties. He retired as Chief Probation Officer of Watauga County in 2010. He is a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest award for North Carolina state service granted by the Office of the Governor. Jimmy Don also taught music lessons with his wife Deborah at their business, Roberson Music. He was a very talented guitar player and enjoyed sharing his talents for the Lord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Brother, Samuel J. Roberson, Sr., his mother-in-law, Myrtle W. Braswell, his stepfather, Stewart Buchanan and his stepbrother, Gary Buchanan.
Jimmy Don leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 42 years, Deborah Braswell Roberson of the home; two sons, Kevin Lance (Amber) Roberson of Mount Pleasant, S.C., James Martin (Sabrina) Roberson Sr., of Newland, N.C.; daughter, Jennifer Leigh (Fiance Lance B. Wright) Roberson of Newland, N.C.; four grandchildren, Joshua David (Debbie) Roberson of Claremont, N.C., Levi Aaron (Emily) Roberson of Johns Island, S.C., James Martin Roberson, Jr., Weston Lee Roberson; One Great Granddaughter, Charlotte Carolyn Roberson and his beloved Golden Retriever, Bo.
Brother, Larry Wayne (Leslie) Roberson of Simpsonville, S.C.; father-in-law, Martin L. Braswell, Sr., of Morganton, N.C.; brother-in-law, Martin L. (Debbie) Braswell Jr., of Granite Falls, N.C.; sister-in-laws, Roxanna Roberson of Newland, N.C., and Loretta Buchanan of Newland, N.C.; nephews, Wesley Roberson, Robert Roberson, Samuel Roberson, Jr., Josh Travis; niece, Lindsey (Cadyn) Laffon; and a host of great nephews and nieces; aunt, Jane Isenhour and numerous cherished cousins.
Services for James Don Roberson will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Sheridan officiating. The family will receive friends 2:00 until 4:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center, The Waters at Roan Highlands and UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2187 Jamestown Road, Morganton, N.C. 28655
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Roberson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
