Jack Pritchard, 99, of York, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at his home in York on October 22nd.
Jack was born in 1922 at Minneapolis, North Carolina the son of Joel and Roberta Pritchard.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Roberta Tripp (Don), Cathy Richards (Steve); sons, Michael (Peggy), Tim (Gwen), Jim (Kim); 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and brother Joe Pritchard.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents, Joel and Roberta Pritchard; daughter, Laurie; sisters, Jannie and Daley; and brothers, Maynard, Edward, Claude, Evain, and Jessie.
He served in the US Navy during WWII stationed in Guam (1944-46), He again served in the US Navy during The Korean War (1950-52). Jack was extremely proud of his service to his country and would most often be seen wearing his US Navy caps engaging new friends in conversation.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, PA.
A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, East York, PA 17402 on Monday November 1st with visitation in the church narthex from 10:00 -11:00 AM. Jack was laid to rest at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd, York, PA 17402.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York, PA 17402 or Avery County Historical Society, 1829 Schultz Circle, PO Box 266, Newland, NC 28657.
