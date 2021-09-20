Jack Ingram, 69, of Hanging Rock Road, Spruce Pine, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at his home.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Jace Ingram and Leona McClellan Ingram. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Ingram; sisters: Judy Brittan and Linda Ingram and brothers: Jason Junior Ingram, Jeffrey Ingram, John Ingram and Julius Ingram. Jack was a member of Henson Creek Baptist Church who enjoyed deer, coon and bear hunting. He loved his church family, his children and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years: Lois Woody Ingram; daughters: Jessica Gragg and husband, Josh, of Blowing Rock, Elizabeth Lunsford and husband, Ray, of Union Mills, Cathy McClellan and Teresa Abbee both of Spruce Pine; sons: Dustin Ingram and David Ingram of Newland and Daniel Ingram of Hanging Rock; grandchildren: Cameron, Austin, Cody, Logan, Abigail, Eli, Matthew and Cory; great grandson, Amais; sisters: Lisa Ingram of Nebo and Janet McPeters and husband, Donald, of Morganton; brothers: James Ingram, Lambert Ingram and Leonard Ingram all of Marion. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, in Henson Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Junior Carver and Rev. Philip Carver officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingram Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Henson Creek Baptist Church at 2500 Henson Creek Road, Newland, NC 28657. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
