J. Maynard Trivett, 84, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 31, 2021 at home.
A native of Avery County, NC, he was a son of the late Jeter and Annie Mae Keener Trivett. He had lived in Tennessee for several years. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and attended Lees-McRae College where he played football. He had worked at Jellico Grocery for several years and was retired from the Aramark Corporation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Martha Jean Vance Trivett who passed away in 2015; and brother-in-law, Darrell Smith in 2020. Maynard was a member of Borderview Christian Church.
Survivors include his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Lori Ann and Steven White, of the home; two grandchildren, Brandon Melton and Torie Brown and husband, Jimmie; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Smith, and Annie Mae Mullins and husband, Mack all of Virginia; two brothers, Cletis Wise and Wife Judy, Virginia and Avery Wise, and wife Evelyn, North Carolina; his other special daughter, Dawana Rainbolt; his sisters-in-law, Billie Miller and Nancy Townsend, his special friend, Jason Honeycutt; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services were conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Hughes Cemetery, Newland, North Carolina.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton was in charge of arrangements.
