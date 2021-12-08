NEWLAND – A Hometown Christmas, an inaugural variety show, took place on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Heritage Park Community Center.
The Christmas spectacular featured a plethora of local performers in a two-act event. Performing at the event were Linville Land Harbor Community Band, Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM band), Ella Markland on bagpipes, Christmas carols with Aneda Johnson and Karen Magner, Blue Ridge Performing Arts, Erica Renee McKinney and three performances from the Avery County Cloggers.
Event coordinator Chrissy Kasper said she started planning the event in April, reaching out to local talent and setting up the specifics of the meticulous show.
“We put a lot of work into this show,” Kasper said of the preparation,
The event was organized with the aim of providing proceeds to benefit Avery County clubs and organizations.
Kasper wanted the show to be specifically an Avery County event.
“It was important for us to stay local,” Kasper noted. “There are not a lot of outlets here for entertainment, and we have a lot of talent in the area. We wanted to give the talent here a real opportunity.”
The show highlighted the amount of talent that exists in Avery County in its various forms. From choreographed dances, bagpipe solos, a national recording artist, full bluegrass band, 20 carols in two minutes and three different clogging skill levels, the event offered an authentic variety of an Appalachian Christmas.
Kasper noted that the hope was to “keep the talent local and bring our community even closer.”
Heritage Park provided an atmosphere akin to what Kasper wanted to achieve in the event.
“I hope to see more events here [Heritage Park] and for locals. It takes a village as they say,” Kasper added.
The first-time event was well received by the crowd and featured a full house in attendance at the Community Building. Given the overwhelmingly positive response, Kasper hopes the event will continue building momentum in the future.
“I am going to do my best to see it grow even bigger,” she said.
Recording artist Erica Renee McKinney lauded the “Community, happiness and joy of our mountain tradition,” closing out the show with renditions of “Silent Night,” “Oh Beautiful Star” and “Hallelujah Christmas.”
Kasper, an Avery native who lived in Austria for 13 years, recognized the special nature of local culture and attitudes.
“I never realized how special Southern hospitality is until you don’t have it,” Kasper said. “There is a special comfort in it. People are invested in each other here... It always means home. I made a life in Austria, but it wasn’t home.”
Emcee Ken Staton succinctly summed up the majority attitude that prevailed during the event.
“If you missed this, you really missed something,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.