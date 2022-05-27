Hubert "Butch" Lunsford, 71, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home.
Butch was born on June 21, 1950 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Choss Lunsford and the Lucy Oaks Lunsford.
Butch enjoyed re-building old cars and riding motorcycles, car shows, yard work and watching old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents Father, Choss Lunsford; .Lucy Jane Oaks Lunsford; two brothers, Bert Lacy and Choss Lunsford, Jr, Hubert "Butch" leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Joan Lunsford; two sisters, Ruby Thompson, Lois Phillips; brother, Kenny "Dianne" Lunsford; two daughters, Tricia " Michael" Thompson, Ramona " Gary" Warren; three step sons, William Singleton "Jessica", Mike Singleton, Stephen "Amanda" Singleton; brother in laws, Jr. "Donna" Singleton, Billy " Pam" Singleton; sister-in-law Jeanne "Alfred" McClellan; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services for Hubert "Butch" Lunsford will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 beginning at 6:30 pm from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Reverend David Burnop officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 until the service hour on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Heaton Cemetery, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10AM
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lunsford family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.