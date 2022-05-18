NEWLAND – The annual Teacher of the Year award for Avery County Schools was bestowed upon Chantae Hoilman at Avery Middle School on Thursday, May 12. The prestigious achievement involves multiple rounds in the county, a peer voting process, written essay and a comprehensive panel interview. Hoilman made her way into the second round of selections and edged out the other top seven candidates, one from each school.
Hoilman, the Career and Technical Education Instructor at Avery Middle, works with academics in a wide range of subject material, including everything from agriculture, engineering to culinary education. Her eclectic academic profile led ACS Career and Technical Education Director Ellis Ayers to call her Avery education’s “jack of all trades,” adding that, “You won’t find anyone more positive and energetic.”
Hoilman has served as an educator for 14 years and has taken pride in providing top-quality academic experiences for the students of Avery County. She referred to the Avery greenhouse as one of her most significant achievements for the current school year, adding, “It’s more than just having a greenhouse. It’s giving students a love for growing things, something they can feel good about and accomplish on their own. Hopefully that can trickle over into other aspects of their life. It’s giving the students the love for it.”
In her essay, which prompted teachers to give advice to their younger selves, Hoilman noted, “One of the most important pieces of advice that I can give to you is to build relationships. Build relationships with your students, their families, the community, your peers and your administration. When you begin to build relationship with your students, you will be able to understand them at a more meaningful level.”
All of the students at Avery Middle School, along with Hoilman, gathered outside for the special recognition, under the guise that a school photo was being taken, when in fact their own teacher was set to receive one of the most prestigious educational awards for the area. Hoilman will continue the interview and selection process to compete for regional, as well as state honors.
“There is a special meaning being selected by your peers,” Brigman said. “We are very blessed to have her in our school system. She is very deserving. We look forward to her going to the regional and state level.”
