Helen Jones Benfield left her earthly home on December 19, 2020 to join our Heavenly Father, like many family members and friends that have gone before her.
Helen was born on May 14, 1939 to Howard and Amanda Buchanan Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sweet husband, Doyle; and her sister, Margaret Linder.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Don Benfield (Kathy), Joyce Shoupe (Richard), Steve Benfield (Pam), Jackie Stogner (Darryl); six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; her siblings: DJ Jones (Brenda), Carolyn Gibby (Floyd), Bo Jones, Kathy Buchanan, Danny Jones, and Roger Jones.
Helen was a member of Crab Orchard Freewill Baptist Church. She loved her church family and her pastor Kagan Young. When her health declined she enjoyed attending her community church, Big Meadows Baptist. She was very appreciative of pastor Keith Russell and the church family for the many acts of kindness.
She worked at Glen Raven Mills for several years. After obtaining her CNA license, she worked as an in-home aid and in nursing home settings. She treated her patients as if they were family and she enjoyed being able to care for them.
She enjoyed working in her flowers and shopping at thrift stores. When her health allowed she was always ready for a trip to Pigeon Forge. She loved spending time at the ocean too.
A graveside memorial service is planned for a later date. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband in the Pyatte Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Helen's honor to Crab Orchard Freewill Baptist Church at 143 Mountain View Rd. Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or Big Meadows Baptist Church at 345 Rodgers Ridge Road, Newland, NC 28657.
Yancey Funeral Services staff provided excellent care for the family during this difficult time. To send online condolences, please visit their website at yanceyfuneralservice.com
