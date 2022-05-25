LINVILLE – Williams YMCA of Avery County celebrated Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, May 21, with activities, vendors, events and a bevy of information to lead kids and parents to make healthy and active life choices.
The YMCA notes that Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y utilizes the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom.
When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically, as well as indicates that children gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year.
Healthy Kids Day is also intended to be a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, even during out of school time.
The Williams YMCA had multiple events occurring for the day, including juggling, song and dance, story times, face painting, inflatables, food trucks, mini golf, healthy snacks, various crafts, and a special luau pool party, along with the pickup soccer tournament at Blackburn Athletic Complex.
“We had an excellent crowd and were thrilled to have our vendors,” Lauren Wilson, Director of Funds Development, said. “I hope everyone was able to get information about kids being active, healthy, engaged, and having a good time overall.”
Wilson elaborated on the importance of the athletic component of the day’s events, specifically the soccer exhibition.
“The soccer event was named, ‘Metele Un Gol Al COVID,’ or ‘Score a goal against COVID.’ This event was to encourage kids of all ages to be active and provide parents/guardians information about Covid vaccinations for the whole family,” she explained. “Rosendo Lopez-Gale was dressed up as the COVID virus and playing against the kids. Both at the soccer games and the park we had local Spanish translators available so that everyone in Avery County could participate.”
Vendor and information tables were scattered throughout the playground area at the YMCA, with representatives from different organizations including Grandfather Mountain, Parent to Parent and Mountain Alliance.
Grandfather Mountain’s discovery table featured pieces from the Junior Naturalist Program such as bear skulls, snakeskin and plants, as the program highlighted the importance and fun of environmental exploration.
Parent to Parent, a family support network for families with kids who have special needs, was happy to speak to families and give out information and resources. Parent to Parent also focuses on linking parents with each other as supportive environments.
Mountain Alliance also had a table at the event. The nonprofit educational collective works as an experiential education program and currently works with both Avery and Watauga high schools. Mountain Alliance performs tutoring and mentorship to go along with the themes of outdoor exploration, service and culture.
In total, the YMCA’s national Healthy Kids Day initiative was overwhelmingly successful in Avery County, as hundreds of families took part in the areas of fun, fellowship and information delivery.
