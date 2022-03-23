Hazel Hughes Phillips, 87, of Plumtree, N.C., went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital.
A native of Carter County, TN she was the daughter of the late Farrell and Lottie Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Hayne Phillips; son-in-law, Johnny Hill and a sister-in-law, Barbara Hughes.
Hazel was a member of Powdermill Baptist Church. She was always there for her family, enjoyed gardening and making apple butter. Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be remembered for her blue ribbon biscuits and being the best cook.
Surviving is her daughters, Vicki Hill of Roan Mountain, TN and Sue Robertson and husband, Alan, of Marion; son, Jeffery Phillips and wife, Kim, of Plumtree; grandchildren: Todd Hill (Denise), Kevin Hill (Heather), Beth Morris (Corey) and Sarah Whitson (Brandon); great-grandchildren: Jonathan (Kelsi), Ariel, Noah, Piper and Kaylee; step-grandchild: Kelly Cross (Brandon); step, great-grandchildren: Moriah and Noah; sister, Patsy Hill and husband, Carroll, and brothers: Dennis Hughes and Donald Hughes and wife, Lolamae, all of Roan Mountain, TN. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at Powdermill Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Burnop will officiating. Burial will follow in the Phillips Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Toe Valley Food Ministry at 53 Pine Grove Road, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
