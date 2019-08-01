Hazel Deane Wood Kees, 89, passed away July 14, 2019, at Wyngate Assisted Living in Proctorville, Ohio. She was born on March 16, 1930 in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of the late Elmer Earnest Wood and Onnie Ayers Wood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Robert William Kees (Bob) in 2008. She is survived by her Brother: Ray (Eva) Wood of Maryville, Tenn.; her Daughters: Linda (Steve) Osborne of Huntington, W. Va., Deb (Mark) Worden of Holt, Mich., Deanea (John) Vivola of Morgantown, Pa., Sandy (Greg) Eaton of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Son: Robert Wood Kees of High Point, NC.; seven Grandchildren: Stephanie (Brian) Mowdy, Chris (Kayla Adkins) Osborne, Michael (Olivia Sallavanti) Vivola, Megan (Nick Miller) Vivola, Andy (Ting Yip) Worden, Laura (Tyler) Bach, and Courtney (Benny) Johnson; Great-Grandchildren: Wyatt Lyon, Kennedy Lyon, Nora Mowdy, and Henry Johnson.
Funeral services were held at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Jamie Gump officiated. The family would like to thank Wyngate for their love and care of Mother during the four and a half years she was a resident. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family by clicking to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
