AVERY COUNTY — The 44th annual Avery County Schools Spelling Bee took place at the Heritage Park Community Center in Newland on Friday, Feb. 11.
In all, seven student competitors took the stage in a battle of wits for the title of wordsmith wizard, representing seven county schools. Students and representative schools at the event were seventh grader Mackenzie Keller from Avery Middle School, fourth grader Jackson Jones of Banner Elk Elementary, eighth grader Shahan Hasan of Cranberry Middle School, fourth grader Logan Brown of Crossnore Elementary, fourth grader Noah Earnhardt of Freedom Trail Elementary, fourth grader Elliot Augustine of Newland Elementary and fourth grader Spencer Vance of Riverside Elementary.
After a lunch feeding both body and mind was served, the students took their places onstage for the classically oriented spelling bee format. Contestants were given a verbal version of a word and were given opportunity to inquire about definition, word origin, utilization in a sentence and re-pronunciation. Spellers were afforded only one opportunity to spell the word correctly under traditional bee rules.
The crowned champion of the competition was eighth-grade student Shahan Hasan from Cranberry Middle School, who ended the competition with his correct spelling of the word “covenant.”
By virtue of his victory, Hasan will now be able to compete in the statewide spelling competition which takes place at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, on March 13.
The pronouncer and moderator for the event was Ellis Ayers, Director of CTE and Secondary Education with Avery County Schools. This was Ayers’ first time acting as the lead moderator for the event.
“It’s fantastic to have it here at Heritage Park. This is our first time with a live broadcast of the event. The whole event went very well. We wish Shahan luck.”
Judges for the Bee were Casey Johnson (Director of Testing and Accountability for Avery County Schools) and Cindy Brigman (ACS Director of Student Services). Special thanks was also given to the Avery Cooperative Extension Center’s Jerry Moody and Kim Davis for hosting the event.
Prize baskets for each of the individual school winners were provided at the county competition. Various goodies, along with a day pass to Grandfather Mountain, were awarded. As the victor of the competition, Hasan also received an Avery County Schools fleece jacket and an annual membership to the Williams YMCA of Avery County.
Hasan’s father, Shakil, said after the match, “I am feeling very proud.” Hasan’s principal at CMS, Dr. Jamie Johnson, lauded Hasan’s spelling prowess.
“Shahan was our representative while he was at Freedom Trail,” Johnson said. “He did a great job. He is a very sharp student.”
District Superintendent of Avery County Schools, Dr. Dan Brigman, noted the abilities and talents of the cross-section of students represented at the Bee this and each year.
“This is one of my favorite events of the year. It takes a lot of courage and leadership to be in this academic competition. I am very proud of our schools and our county winner Shahan,” Brigman said.
The live streaming of the event by ACS had a total of 41 monitors watching. Classes, families and friends could all take part in witnessing the difficult competition of academic excellence.
