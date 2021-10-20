BANNER ELK — Woolly Worm weekend in Banner Elk has made a name for itself as a beacon of receptiveness for the handmade, creative vendor community.
The authentic and genuine artistic visions set forth at the festival has cemented the event as more than just the racing of worms. Though the festival originated as a single-faceted event, it has blossomed into a more versatile show with the vendors playing a crucial role in its success.
One of those vendors with an auspicious artistic vision was iPhotoBirds, a nature photography collection owned and operated by Bob Schamerhorn from Richmond, Va. Schamerhorn travels all over the country to take unique, high-resolution images of animals in their natural environment. The images are taken using top-end Canon equipment and displayed on photo prints and large canvas for customers to enjoy.
Schamerhorn, a national-award-winning nature photographer, maintained an elegantly displayed vendor tent that was quite popular with the crowd due in part to the large magnanimous and idyllic canvas prints of various animal species. Visitors awed at the youthful brown bear taken in Alaska, the wide-shot bald eagle from Virginia and the close-up shot of a Sea Turtle taken in Hawaii.
Schamerhorn said he “had a true passion for art and nature since childhood,” with his favorite animal to photograph being the hummingbird. He describes himself as a “bird guy at heart,” and enjoys the photographical challenge of birds.
“Spring season is usually my favorite because of the bird’s breeding plumage and nesting,” Schamerhorn noted. “There is always a certain amount of randomness to nature photography, some people call it photographer’s luck.”
Schamerhorn does not simply take out a camera when he sees a deer on the side of the road, but rather meticulously plans to obtain a particular photo of a specific species in a certain location.
“It may take five minutes to get the right photo, (or) it may take five days,” he said.
The images he sells are ornamental and deliberate, always unique in their own right.
“Every photograph has a memory attached to it,” Schamerhorn explained. “It is a passion that makes a photo what it is.”
A painter with a camera, his work is hard to miss at the Woolly Worm Festival. This was Schamerhorn’s first time at the Woolly Worm Festival, but he has a good amount of experience at other art shows, wildlife festivals, exhibitions and public awareness events.
“I am a newbie to this event here, but I can tell people are very passionate about arts and crafts at Woolly Worm,” he noted.
The Woolly Worm Festival, which is gaining more of a reputation as a creative community gathering, has shown increased versatility every year.
“The more art there is, the more participation and appreciation of the element of creativity,” said Schamerhorn. “There is certainly a nature loving component to this crowd.”
Speaking volumes to the craftsmanship of the event, Schamerhorn expressed how impressed he was with the festival. In terms of sales and admiration collectively, Schamerhorn quipped, “It’s maybe my best show ever.”
The theme of creative design was continuous with many vendors, including 15-year Woolly Worm Festival veteran Captain Mick Clements and Bounty Hunter Hats. Clements has been constructing custom, handcrafted hats of all kinds for 26 years. The Wilmington resident does hat pattern cuts, finish work and custom leatherwork in his shop known for fine tuning the perfect fit.
The 89-year-old Clements prides himself on being an organic person-to-person business.
“I don’t do online, I don’t have business cards. I do shows and events only. I built this as a one-on-one business and that’s how I want it to be,” Clements said.
Bounty Hunter Hats has developed some of its business into custom hats for entertainers, citing hat production for actor Tom Berenger and members of the Southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Clements and Bounty Hunter Hats has earned its longstanding and repeat business throughout the years through personal interface.
“My customers are very loyal and I’m blessed to have that relationship,” said Clements. “Every hat sold is one-on-one. That’s the most rewarding thing about this. I just want to meet people.”
A craftsman at heart, Clements offers extremely unique and individualized products that highlight the artisan community of the Woolly Worm Festival. Bounty Hunter Hats has also had its best year ever this year, according to Clements.
“Anne [Winkelman] and the Chamber has bent over backwards to help me. This is a great community,” said Clements. “I want to thank the locals and visitors. I’m so blessed to get to know them. It means a lot to an old man.”
Vendors at the Woolly Worm Festival keep augmenting the ornate culture and aesthetics of the event, contributing to a more composite atmosphere. Not only does the Woolly Worm Festival aid small business ventures, but it offers a collection of the artistic community that reaches and inspires more people than ever. The festival is an effective method for artisans to demonstrate its craftsmanship to a crowd with genuine interest in exceptionality.
