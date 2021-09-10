Grace Ingram Baird, 79, of Old Amherst Circle, Morganton, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her residence after an extended illness.
Born in Avery County on November 24, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Hobert and Eva Taylor Ingram.
Grace and husband Bobby owned and operated the B & G Quick Stop in Burke County and Docs Superette in Caldwell County until retirement. Grace had a big heart, would help anyone in need and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Valdese. She loved her family fiercely and could always be counted on. She was an avid gardener and loved planting flowers and spending time with family.
Grace is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Baird DeRidder and son Robert Nepaul Baird of Morganton; three sisters, Shirley McGalliard of Hildebran, Merle and Donald Price of Charlotte, Minerva Carpenter of Stony Point; and multiple nieces and nephews . In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Baird; son, Shaun Alan Baird; and two sisters, Betty Crowder and Barbara Barlowe.
No funeral service will be held due to covid.
